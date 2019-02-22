Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken seeks Quad-City business and community support for a new, school-based nutrition program that will begin Saturday.
The plan is to provide a monthly weekend meal to school children in need. The first Kids Eat Free event will be a pizza party at 3:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School, 1027 N. Marquette St., Davenport. School administrators invite Jefferson students and their families.
In a news release, Croken said he and his wife, Kathryn McKnight, will cover the expense for the Saturday meal along with donations from Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream, Sam's Club, Schnuck's. Additionally, volunteer musicians from River Music Experience will perform.
For more information, email Croken at Ken.Croken@scottcountyiowa.com.