Kids get a look at planes
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Davenport schools' new leadership team is getting salaries of $165,000 each, which is a considerable raise for some of the positions.
- Updated
A Davenport teacher is on unpaid suspension and is facing U.S. Army charges related to child-sexual assault offenses.
- Updated
A woman suffered serious gunshot wounds in one of at least four shooting incidents early Sunday, Davenport police said.
- Updated
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday will consider passing a six-month moratorium on new car washes, self-storage facilities and car dealerships near NorthPark mall as city officials explore plans with the mall's owner and adjacent property owners to redevelop the area.
- Updated
Mike Wolfe, creator and executive producer of the hit cable show “American Pickers” showed up Saturday at Davenport’s historic Antoine LeClair…
- Updated
Police have taken three people into custody after stopping a stolen car Monday morning.
Father of 14-year-old shot in Davenport over the weekend speaks out about how the shooting has affected his family
- Updated
The father of a 14-year-old who was shot in Davenport on Saturday said the incident has changed the way all four of his sons see the world around them.
- Updated
The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted along party lines Tuesday morning to appoint former Davenport Alderwoman Kerri Tompkins as the next Scott County Auditor.
- Updated
Teachers in Davenport say recent salary increases for school district administrators is further damaging their morale during the "most difficu…
- Updated
A boy was shot and wounded Wednesday night at Marquette Park, Davenport Police said.