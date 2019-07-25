Connor Elpers, 4, of Coal Valley is surrounded by other kids, parents and staff members stretching before a training run for Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 at the Genesis Pediatric Therapy Center in Davenport, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Connor Elpers, 4, of Coal Valley is surrounded by other kids, parents and staff members stretching before a training run for Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 at the Genesis Pediatric Therapy Center in Davenport, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
Armani Navarro, 6, Davenport runs a quick sprint to prepare for Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 at the Genesis Pediatric Therapy Center in Davenport, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
Payton Tuttle, 2, of Bettendorf eats a popsicle after running in a training run for Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7 at the Genesis Pediatric Therapy Center in Davenport, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
A few days before Friday's Arconic Jr. Bix, Genesis Outpatient Pediatric Therapy gave kids the opportunity to do some running and training of their own.
About 30 children of various ages stretched, ran Wednesday night at GOPEDS facility in Bettendorf, with popsicles awaiting at the end.
"We put on an event preparing for the Bix, and we wanted to give an opportunity for children with special needs to be a part of the celebration of the Quad-Cities," said occupational therapist Ashley Devaney. "I think it's a chance for them to be able to participate. It can be overwhelming for them downtown — there's just too many kids. … (Tonight) they can be with friends just like themselves and celebrate.
For the kids who will compete in the Jr. Bix, Wednesday night was a fun warmup with friends. "It can be pretty crowded and loud down at the actual Bix, so it gives them a little head start. Getting prepared is pretty helpful for them," physical therapist Katie Powers said.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.