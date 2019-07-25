{{featured_button_text}}

A few days before Friday's Arconic Jr. Bix, Genesis Outpatient Pediatric Therapy gave kids the opportunity to do some running and training of their own.

About 30 children of various ages stretched, ran Wednesday night at GOPEDS facility in Bettendorf, with popsicles awaiting at the end.

"We put on an event preparing for the Bix, and we wanted to give an opportunity for children with special needs to be a part of the celebration of the Quad-Cities,"  said occupational therapist Ashley Devaney. "I think it's a chance for them to be able to participate. It can be overwhelming for them downtown — there's just too many kids. … (Tonight) they can be with friends just like themselves and celebrate. 

For the kids who will compete in the Jr. Bix, Wednesday night was a fun warmup with friends. "It can be pretty crowded and loud down at the actual Bix, so it gives them a little head start. Getting prepared is pretty helpful for them," physical therapist Katie Powers said.

Lindsay Vargas, whose 5-year-old-son Alex receives treatment at GOPEDS, enjoyed Wednesday's event. 

"It's a great event for him. Sometimes he has a hard time with crowds, so this is much more manageable for him. It's just great to be able to come here, have a fun time and not just therapy."

Conner Byrd, who's planning to run the Jr. Bix too, said he's looking forward to the race because he likes running and he wants the medal, which he says he'll show off at Genesis. 

