Kids let loose at the Mississippi Valley Fair

Five-year-old Kade Clauss didn't make it the farthest in the tractor pull, but it wasn't the event he was looking forward to the most. That would be mutton busting — riding on the back of a sheep and trying to stay on for as long as possible. He'd done some preparing as well, researching the sport.

"I've watched YouTube videos [of mutton busting]," Clauss said. "This is my first time."

When the announcement came for participants to come down to the pens where the sheep were held, a flood of children left a good portion of the bleachers empty. Parents, grandparents and siblings too old or young to ride watched eagerly as the kids lined up.

Griffin Wilson was the first to ride, desperately holding on for 3.75 seconds before hitting the floor of the barn, made soft with layers of wood shavings. The 7-year-old and his mother, Kayla Wilson, were just walking by when they noticed signups for mutton busting, and he decided to go for it.

Kayla Wilson was happy that they got the opportunity to come out for the kids day after being cooped up for so long.

"It's nice that we actually get to do stuff," she said.