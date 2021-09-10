King's Harvest Pet Rescue is drop-off point for 145 dogs and cats needing placement from Hurricane Ida

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport was the central drop-off point Thursday for 145 dogs and cats that need placement from Hurricane Ida that struck Louisiana on Aug. 29.
LouAnn Kramer of the Knox County Humane Society in Galesburg, Ill., said the dogs and cats were being disbursed to about 14 area animal shelters.
Terri Gleize of King’s Harvest said the animals were coming to the Quad-City region thanks to the coordination efforts of The Bissell Pet Foundation, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., and the Humane Society of Tulsa, Okla.
Kramer said the animals were already in shelters in Louisiana but had to be cleared out so dogs and cats who were displaced from their homes because of the hurricane could move into those shelters and be found by their owners.
“They’re clearing the shelters basically to make room for animals to find their owners, and so we’re helping out clearing their shelters with these animals to find their forever homes,” Kramer said.
Before the animals go up for adoption, Kramer and Gleize said they’ll be given time to rest and adjust. Also, the animals will get a physical and a bath to make sure there are no fleas and ticks.
“They’ve been in crates a long time and traveling,” Kramer said. “We’ve had people show interest, but it will be Saturday or Monday before we’ll start the adoption process.”
Knox County has an in-person application, while King’s Harvest and other shelters have an application process that can be done online.
“People can start the application process so that we can have them approved quickly when the dogs are ready for adoption,” Gleize said.
As far as which animals are going where, Doug Sutton of the Jackson County Humane Society said its shelter is taking 21 cats and seven dogs.
Kramer said her shelter in Knox County was taking six of the dogs.
Elizabeth Voigt of Many Paws Global Rescue in Palatine, Ill., said that shelter was taking 18 dogs.
K9 Kindness Rescue in Bettendorf is taking about four adult dogs and one puppy.
TAPS in Pekin, Ill., also is taking a number of the animals, as are several other agencies.
Gleize said many of the shelters had Facebook pages where people could get more information.
Gleize added that several local companies have given generously to the cause in Louisiana. CATO has given boxes of new clothes for the people in Louisiana, while Sam’s Club has donated bleach and pet food, and Target has donated dish soap and food for people.
For more information on the animals up for adoption, contact King’s Harvest Pet Rescue at 563-386-3117, or go to the agency’s website at http://kingsharvestpetrescue.org.