King's Harvest Pet Rescue partnering with Best Friends Animal Society

King's Harvest Pet Rescue and Best Friends Animal Society have joined together to encourage more people to adopt a pet from July 22-24.

"We are hoping to clear out our shelter so we can intake more animals. There are a ton of animals outside suffering in the heat, and we hope to take more in. We also pull animals from the south where there's a high homeless population. We're hoping to save as many lives as possible." said Terri at King's Harvest.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday- Saturday. Adoption fees are $10 for cats & kittens, $50 for dogs and puppies. You can view available animals on Facebook page. Adoption fees include: spay/neuter, microchip and shots.

Recent data released by Best Friends showed in 2021 U.S. shelters saw an 8.1% increase in animal intakes that pet adoptions couldn't keep pace with. As shelters continue to fill up with adoptable pets this summer, often exceeding their capacities, Best Friends and its participating partners have put together the adoption event to address the urgency, with more than 530 shelters, including King's Harvest Pet Rescue, offering reduced fees.