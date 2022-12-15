King's Harvest Pet Rescue to hold open house this weekend

King's Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport will host the annual Christmas Celebration Open House noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the shelter located at 2504 W. Central Park Ave.

The afternoon will include discounted adoptions, vendors, silent auctions, pictures with Santa, bake sale items and more. The silent auction will feature baskets filled with items that could be gifted during the holiday season.

Join the staff, volunteers and homeless animals for a fun day while supporting the local ministry in housing and caring for hundreds of homeless cats and dogs. All proceeds from this event go back into the shelter towards upkeep of the facility, providing food and shelter for the animals and assisting with veterinary bills.

For more information or to make a donation, call 563-386-3117.