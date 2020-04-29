You are the owner of this article.
Kings Harvest to give out pet food in Davenport

King's Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport.

 Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Kings Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport will give away dog and cat food to those in need.

The giveaway will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 4 in the pet rescue's parking lot at 2504 W. Central Park Ave. Participants will remain in their cars so that social distancing can be practiced.

Kings Harvest is teaming up with Purina who is donating the food for distribution to those struggling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants don't have to sign up or be low-income just show up and get dog and cat food while supplies last.

