Kinna's Corner hygiene drive and grand opening

Kinna's House of Love Inc is having a community hygiene drive Saturday, July 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Kinna's Corner, The Lincoln Resource Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport. Donations of new products needed for woman and men include: new underwear for both adult genders, bras, socks, bath towels, wash clothes, unisex T-shirts, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors, hairbrushes, combs, feminine products and etc.
Kinna's Corner's grand opening is set for Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m., paint will be provided, with snacks and beverages for children.