Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney wishes to remind local Illinois voters that all 37 county voting centers will open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. for the Tuesday, April 4 consolidated general elections.

Voting will run during the same time at the County Clerk's Office, located on 1504 3rd Ave. in Rock Island. To find your voting center, visit the "Polling Place Lookup" and type in your five-digit zip code on the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

Same-day registration will also be available; those registering to vote on election day must bring two forms of ID, showing current name and address.

Sample ballots can be found on the Rock Island County Clerk's website.

For questions regarding the consolidated election, call the County Clerk's office at 309-558-3571.

