Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney wishes to remind local Illinois voters that all 37 county voting centers will open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. for the
Tuesday, April 4 consolidated general elections. (CHANGE TO "TODAY" FOR PRINT?)
Voting will run during the same time at the County Clerk's Office, located on 1504 3rd Ave. in Rock Island. To find your voting center, visit the
"Polling Place Lookup" and type in your five-digit zip code on the Illinois State Board of Elections website.
Same-day registration will also be available; those registering to vote on election day must bring two forms of ID, showing current name and address.
Sample ballots can be found on the Rock Island County Clerk's
website.
For questions regarding the consolidated election, call the County Clerk's office at 309-558-3571.
Photos: General Primary Election voters in Rock Island County
Josh Belt walks out of South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island as people place their vote in the general primary election Tuesday in Rock Island County.
John and Jennifer Horvath walk out of South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island after placing their vote in the general primary election Tuesday in Rock Island County.
Theresa Bowers fills out her ballot at South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island as people place their vote in the general primary election in Rock Island County.
Theresa Bowers fills out her ballot at South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island as people place their vote in the general primary election Tuesday in Rock Island County.
Theresa Bowers fills out her ballot at South Park Presbyterian Church in Rock Island as people place their vote in the general primary election Tuesday in Rock Island County.
Mary and Greg Bouljon place their vote in the general primary election at QC Music Guild in Moline as their granddaughter Vivie watches and waits Tuesday.
Katie Kilbride places her vote as her daughter Eleanor 5 waits by her side at the QC Music Guild Tuesday during the general primary election.
Angie Normoyle candidate for Illinois 17th Congressional District places her vote at the QC Music Guild Tuesday in Moline.
Angie Normoyle candidate for Illinois 17th Congressional District places her vote at the QC Music Guild Tuesday in Moline.
Angie Normoyle candidate for Illinois 17th Congressional District places her vote at the QC Music Guild Tuesday in Moline.
Angie Normoyle candidate for Illinois 17th Congressional District leaves the QC Music Guild after placing her vote Tuesday in Moline.
Mandy and Cory Champney fills out their ballots at the QC Music Guild in Moline as people vote in the general primary election Tuesday in Rock Island County.
Mandy Champney fills out her ballot at the QC Music Guild as people vote in the general primary election Tuesday in Rock Island County.
