Kitchen fire suspected in Silvis apartment blaze

A kitchen fire is suspected of causing a Wednesday evening fire at a Silvis apartment building.

The Silvis Fire Department was called at 5:13 p.m. for the fire in the four-unit apartment building at 441 2nd Ave. D., fire Chief John Winters said. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke showing from two sides of the building, but everyone was out of the building. No injuries were reported.

Residents told firefighters the fire started in a kitchen, but there will be further investigation to help determine the cause, he said at about 6:30 p.m. By that time the fire was out.

The property's value was estimated between $150,000 and $175,000, but as of the time of the interview, Winters had not been inside to evaluate the extent of the damage.

The building was not habitable, and the Red Cross had been notified to come assist the people displaced by the fire, he said. Winters did not know how many people lived there.

