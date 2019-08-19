ROCK ISLAND — The Kiwanis Club of Rock Island is keeping an eye on what it started.
The community-minded club has given a $25,000 matching grant to the city of Rock Island to help turn a recent state grant from the Bicycle Path State Grant program into a $50,000 grant.
The state grant, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, was part of $2.6 million in grants from a program that was announced by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week.
The money will be used to refurbish the approximately 2-mile-long, 10-foot-wide asphalt path that winds around Potter Lake in Sunset Marina and connects it to the Great River Trail, which follows the Mississippi River from Rock Island to Savanna.
The jog-walk path originally was paid for with funds from the Kiwanis Club in the 1980s.
“It’s extremely important to the parks department and the community in Rock Island,” John Gripp, Rock Island's director of parks and recreation, said of the grant. “It’s to refurbish the walk-jog path that goes around Potter’s Lake.”
Trees, floods and tree roots have damaged the path over time, Gripp said, and the state grant and Kiwanis gift will be used to fix all the trouble spots. The money also will pay for some landscaping and the addition of some benches along the path.
The Kiwanis Club’s secretary, Mike Bell, told Gripp the club wanted to do something big this year since it is celebrating its 100th year. Bell told Gripp the club wanted to make a donation and wondered if the parks department could match it.
Gripp told club members the funds were not in the city's budget, but a bike path grant application process was begun last February and was scheduled to be announced this summer.
“(Bell) said, ‘Great, the Kiwanis Club wants to make a $25,000 donation for the path, and if we can leverage that money with a grant from Illinois, that would be fantastic,’” Gripp said. “And we’ve been awarded the grant, so the total will be $50,000 for the project — all grant money, no tax dollars.
“We are going to improve the walk path, landscaping along it and also provide additional seating.”
Some trees that have damaged the path will be taken down, he said. “We also want to put more areas in for people to sit and enjoy the views of the river and Potter’s Lake.”
Gripp said work could begin within two weeks.
Bell said because the Kiwanis Club soon would celebrate its 100th year and because it originally paid for the creation of the path, it was a natural fir for the club to help refurbish it.
“Over time, Potter Lake has faced some challenges with flooding and deferred maintenance,” he said. “So with the 100th anniversary of the Kiwanis Club ... in this calendar year, this would be a prominent project for us to revisit.”
Marla Andich, the club’s incoming president who’s also in charge of the club’s 100th anniversary celebration, agreed.
“Certainly because it was something that we started, we were happy to partner with the state grant," Andich said. "We also wanted to tie in with the 100th anniversary.
“And it just works.”