Kiwanis Club of Moline awards grants to five local organizations

The Kiwanis Club of Moline recently issued grants to five local organizations. Each group received $450 to use for organizational needs.

The funds used for the grants are collected during weekly meetings with donations placed into an actual piggy bank.

The following organizations received grants: Every Child, Toys for Tots in memory of former Kiwanian David Holst, Gigi's Playhouse, Moline High School Special Olympics Team and the Salvation Army Heritage Corps in Moline.

Also this month, the club will be placing a "laundromat library" bookcase filled with English, Spanish and bilingual books at La Imperial in Moline. The club will supply dozens of books over the next several months for kids to read while they are at the laundromat.

