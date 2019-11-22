Klipsch appoints three new members to Davenport Civil Rights Commission, reappoints one

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch will swear in four people to serve on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Of those four, three are new and one, Ruby Mateos, is a reappointment.

Among the three new appointees are:

Janelle Swanberg is an attorney who served at Iowa Legal Aid, and formerly at HELP-Legal Assistance from 1979 to 2018. She served over the years as a staff attorney, deputy director, executive director, and as managing attorney of the HELP regional office of Iowa Legal Aid when the two entities merged.

Henry Karp retired in 2017 after service as Rabbi of Temple Emmanuel in Davenport for 32 years. He is a co-founder of One Family QCA, and sits on the Friends of MLK planning committee, the Yom HaShoah Committed and the Quad-Cities Interfaith Faith Leaders Caucus.

Richard Pokora served as Pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf for 39 years and is the interim Pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion, Illinois. He has served on numerous boards, including service as vice-chair of the Human Rights Commission in Bettendorf. He also has served on the boards of Churches United, Iowa East Central T.R.A.I.N., WQPT-Public Television and Ecumenical Housing Development Group, among others.