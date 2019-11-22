Klipsch appoints three new members to Davenport Civil Rights Commission, reappoints one

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch will swear in four people to serve on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Of those four, three are new and one, Ruby Mateos, is a reappointment.
Among the three new appointees are:
Janelle Swanberg is an attorney who served at Iowa Legal Aid, and formerly at HELP-Legal Assistance from 1979 to 2018. She served over the years as a staff attorney, deputy director, executive director, and as managing attorney of the HELP regional office of Iowa Legal Aid when the two entities merged.
Henry Karp retired in 2017 after service as Rabbi of Temple Emmanuel in Davenport for 32 years. He is a co-founder of One Family QCA, and sits on the Friends of MLK planning committee, the Yom HaShoah Committed and the Quad-Cities Interfaith Faith Leaders Caucus.
You have free articles remaining.
Richard Pokora served as Pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf for 39 years and is the interim Pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion, Illinois. He has served on numerous boards, including service as vice-chair of the Human Rights Commission in Bettendorf. He also has served on the boards of Churches United, Iowa East Central T.R.A.I.N., WQPT-Public Television and Ecumenical Housing Development Group, among others.
Ruby Mateos is an adjust professor at Des Moines University and is part owner of Factory Direct Mattress in Clinton. She is a Ph.D. candidate at Capella University where she is pursuing her doctorate of public health in health advocacy and leadership. She also holds a Master of Science in health sciences from Trident University International and a Master of Jurisprudence in health law and policy from Loyola University-Chicago School of Law.
Klipsch said of the appointments that each has a diverse background and are good representatives of the community.
“They all have experience in human and civil rights, and each has the ability to bring people together and find common ground,” Klipsch said. Each has a “long commitment to civil rights and are committed to equal rights, inclusiveness and diversity in our community."
Swanberg, Karp and Pokora will replace Linda Gilman, Erie Johnson and Michael Liendo, who did not seek re-appointment.
Over the past year, the Civil Rights Commission has been mired in turmoil. There has been a months-long dispute between elected officials and commissioners who conducted business with members who refused to give up their seats and the city says were ineligible to serve. Typically, members of the civil rights commission have served fixed terms and are replaced by appointees proposed by the mayor and approved by the city council.