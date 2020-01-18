Klobuchar brings her message back to Davenport

Klobuchar said she would return to the Paris climate change agreement, do something about clean power rules, pass gas mileage standards and pass legislation to put a price on carbon with the dividends going back to the people who will have to pay higher prices for heating and cooling their homes and businesses.

She would fund new infrastructure through several measures including raising the corporate income tax rate from 21 percent to 25 percent to raise $400 billion, or use the international tax rate to raise $150 billion. And there are Build America Bonds that can raise more than $1 trillion.

Several local Iowa politicians, such as Statehouse Representative Cindy Winkler, D-Davenport, and Scott County Recorder Rita Vargas, also a Democrat, have said they are supporting Klobuchar.

Among the audience members was Rabbi Henry Karp and his wife Gail. Henry Karp is a member of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.

“I like many Iowans have been struggling about who to support and I’ve come late to this because I’ve been having that struggle. But Amy has really blossomed in the debates and she has shown to have strength. She has good insights, and she speaks straight from the shoulder, she’s a strong speaker and a thoughtful speaker and I like what she has to say.

“My personal opinion,” Karp added, “is we need somebody who will be able to capture all those independents in the middle and someone who can be a coalition builder, who can reach across the aisle and bring America back together and I think so many of the other candidates are engaged in feeding the polarization that we need someone who says, ‘Enough of this. We’ve got to focus on who we serve and that’s the American people and we don’t serve the American people when we’re cat-fighting with each other.”

