Klobuchar: Newly released email ‘smoking gun’ in Trump impeachment

CEDAR RAPIDS — An email from a Trump administration official tying the withholding of Ukraine aid directly to President Donald Trump is a “smoking gun,” Democratic presidential hopeful and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said at a rally in Cedar Rapids on Friday.

Michael Duffey, a top Office of Management and Budget official, wrote in an email released under a Freedom of Information request, “Clear direction from POTUS to continue to hold.” POTUS stands for President of the United States.

“The President of the United States has said to hold this aid, under his orders — smoking gun, but we have not been able to question that witness,” Klobuchar said, suggesting four key potential witnesses have been blocked from testifying.

Klobuchar said serving as a juror in the impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate could limit her time in Iowa in the final weeks before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.

“I may not be able to be here every day,” Klobuchar said. “That’s one of the reasons I’m here right now. That’s the reason I did 27 counties in 10 days.”

Klobuchar spoke for about an hour in what was billed as a town hall. She took two audience questions and did not hold a media availability.