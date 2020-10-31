Klobuchar, Scott County Democrats urge people to vote

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, served as keynote speaker Saturday at a Democratic rally at Davenport's Modern Woodmen Park to encourage people to vote.

Klobuchar was joined by, among others, former Iowa State Senator Rita Hart, who is running for Iowa’s U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District seat that is being vacated by the retirement of Dave Loebsack, and by Iowa Statehouse Rep. Cindy Winkler, D-Davenport.

In addition to telling people to get out to vote, the day’s speakers voiced their support for presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

Rev. Rogers Kirk, pastor of Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport, who is running for Scott County Board of Supervisors, told a crowd of about 50 people that, “we are living in a very critical age all over this country. One thing that I’ve learned, is that change does not come by osmosis. We have to work for change. If we want things to happen we have to work for it. And it’s up to us if we’re going to make a difference. We have to get out and not only vote, we have to encourage everyone to vote.”

In addition to the pandemic, the economy, and healthcare, Klobuchar said that the election is overarched by feelings from the heart.