Klobuchar, Scott County Democrats urge people to vote

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, served as keynote speaker Saturday at a Democratic rally at Davenport's Modern Woodmen Park to encourage people to vote.
Klobuchar was joined by, among others, former Iowa State Senator Rita Hart, who is running for Iowa’s U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District seat that is being vacated by the retirement of Dave Loebsack, and by Iowa Statehouse Rep. Cindy Winkler, D-Davenport.
In addition to telling people to get out to vote, the day’s speakers voiced their support for presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.
Rev. Rogers Kirk, pastor of Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport, who is running for Scott County Board of Supervisors, told a crowd of about 50 people that, “we are living in a very critical age all over this country. One thing that I’ve learned, is that change does not come by osmosis. We have to work for change. If we want things to happen we have to work for it. And it’s up to us if we’re going to make a difference. We have to get out and not only vote, we have to encourage everyone to vote.”
In addition to the pandemic, the economy, and healthcare, Klobuchar said that the election is overarched by feelings from the heart.
“It’s about values,” Klobuchar said. “It’s about what kind of country we want to be and it’s about that sense of decency. I don’t think the American Dream can handle four more years of a president who thinks he can decide who lives it.”
While part of the day’s rhetoric was spent criticizing the Republican Party and in particular President Donald Trump, the vast majority of what was said centered around getting people out to vote.
Marie Gleason, who is running for Iowa Statehouse Representative for the 94th District — which includes Riverdale, Pleasant Valley, Panorama Park and a part of Davenport — said “this is the election of our lifetimes. I don’t think any of us when we’ve said that line before would imagine that we would be here today.”
Winkler told the crowd that voter turnout in Scott County has been tremendous so far.
“In Scott County, 65,000 people have voted,” she said. “The Democrats are ahead by 10,000 in party voters and we still have absentee ballots out on the Democratic Party.”
Winkler stressed that voting could be done Sunday at the Scott County Auditor’s Office on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at the Bettendorf Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at the Davenport Public Library branches on Fairmont Street and Eastern Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“If you know anyone who hasn’t voted they can go early and help avoid the lines,” Winkler told the crowd.
Hart said that, “this campaign is about making sure that every person’s voice is being heard and that we’re going to take those voices to Washington and make a difference.”
