Komen More Than Pink Walk moves to October in Davenport

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to postpone mass gatherings, the 2020 Komen Quad-Cities More Than Pink Walk has been pushed back. It will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, instead of June 13.
The event site will open at 11 a.m., according to its website.
At 12:15 p.m., survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer will meet at Hope Village. An opening ceremony will be 12:45 p.m., when honor survivors will walk down the Pathway of Hope and tell stories of resilience.
The walk will begin at 1 p.m.
In the past 12 years, Susan G. Komen has invested an average of 80 cents or more of every dollar raised to mission programs, such as breast-cancer research, local access to care and screening services, financial assistance and support programs
Susan G. Komen supports research, care, community and action.
COVID-19 precautions will include:
• Hand sanitizer stations across the event site
• Additional hand-washing stations available
• Electronic sanitizing wipes available to cleanse shared registration items
• Serving gloves for all volunteers handing out food or beverages.
To register or for more information, go to https://komengreateriowa.org/
