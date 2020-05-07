Komen More Than Pink Walk moves to October in Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to postpone mass gatherings, the 2020 Komen Quad-Cities More Than Pink Walk has been pushed back. It will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, instead of June 13.

The event site will open at 11 a.m., according to its website.

At 12:15 p.m., survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer will meet at Hope Village. An opening ceremony will be 12:45 p.m., when honor survivors will walk down the Pathway of Hope and tell stories of resilience.

The walk will begin at 1 p.m.

In the past 12 years, Susan G. Komen has invested an average of 80 cents or more of every dollar raised to mission programs, such as breast-cancer research, local access to care and screening services, financial assistance and support programs

Susan G. Komen supports research, care, community and action.

COVID-19 precautions will include: