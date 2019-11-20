KONE holiday tree moves to the ground

FILE: Iron Workers from Industrial Steel Erectors & Local 111 work to install the annual 40-foot tall Christmas tree on top of KONE Centre last year in downtown Moline.
FILE: The Christmas tree on top of the Kone Tower in Moline has been a tradition for years.
KONE is breaking tradition this year. For years the Moline business has topped its office with an artificial tree to usher in the holiday season.
But this year — because of safety reasons — KONE and Financial District Properties have teamed up to put up a large, live tree decorated with lights on ground level at the Bass Street Landing.
A Lighting of the Commons celebration will be from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, at the John Deere Commons Pavilion, 1400 River Drive.
Those planning to attend the event can park free in any of the 12 downtown parking lots.
For more information on parking please visit http://www.moline.il.us/909/Downtown-Parking.
