KONE holiday tree moves to the ground

KONE is breaking tradition this year. For years the Moline business has topped its office with an artificial tree to usher in the holiday season.

But this year — because of safety reasons — KONE and Financial District Properties have teamed up to put up a large, live tree decorated with lights on ground level at the Bass Street Landing.

A Lighting of the Commons celebration will be from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, at the John Deere Commons Pavilion, 1400 River Drive.

Those planning to attend the event can park free in any of the 12 downtown parking lots.

For more information on parking please visit http://www.moline.il.us/909/Downtown-Parking.

Quad-City Times​

