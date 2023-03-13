The list is not long of people who know what's inside the former KONE elevator test tower.

Most can identify the iconic tower, though, even without the bold white KONE letters on blue background, occupying a dominant riverfront spot in Moline.

Built in 1966, the 180-foot structure has three elevator hoistways, or shafts. One elevator travels from the bottom all the way to the top, where conference and observation levels are located. Those rooms are surrounded by windows, offering 360-degree views of large swaths of Moline, the Mississippi River and portions of Iowa.

Another elevator was used for testing machinery, and one was a high-speed testing elevator.

Former KONE employee Dennis Donner started working for predecessor Montgomery Elevator the year the tower was built. He was in engineering, working on the control system. He and a friend were working on high-speed testing, Donner said, when the elevator crashed into the roof.

They were having trouble tuning a mechanism and thought the elevator was going to come crashing down. Instead, it went up.

"It was wedged up there tight," Donner said. "It took us a while to get it out."

The high-speed test elevator could reach speeds up to 1,500 feet per minute.

Testing was performed on various manufacturers' drives and motors, he said, along with ride comfort, stopping and open/close mechanisms. He worked for Montgomery, then KONE, until he retired in 2017.

He relocated to Texas in 1997, where he worked in change-management systems for electrical control systems.

"It's something to work for the same company your entire career," he said.

Construction of the tower

For more than a half a century, the tower has been standing astride what is now the old Interstate 74 bridge.

Building it was more dangerous than crashing an elevator into the top. No safety harnesses, straps, or other equipment was in use at the time.

Ivan Streit worked on the tower during the summer of his sophomore year of college. After spending hot summer days with the sun beating down on him, drilling holes in sheet metal, and tapping screws, Streit said he was going to make sure he got his college degree.

"I was never scared up there, but I was always cautious," he said. "It was pretty dangerous work quite frankly."

There were three levels of picks, or metal scaffolding, which were secured on top of the tower, and a cable that hung all the way to the ground. Streit worked on the top scaffold and his dad, who was a foreman on the KONE build, told him, "Nothing falls on the top guy."

"My mother was furious with my dad when she found out that I was the top," he said.

Once the workers were on top of the tower, Streit said, they didn't go back down until it was time to go home. They brought their lunch and sat on beams, watching the river from their perch.

Streit shared the story of a close call: A worker was carrying a piece of plywood above his head, didn't see part of the scaffolding wasn't covered, and fell, landing in a 20-foot round hole below. The plywood he'd been carrying fell over the hole, he said, and the worker wasn't discovered until quitting time, four hours later.

"That hole saved his life," he said. "It was half full of water, so it broke his fall."

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree

Hoisted to the top of the tower each year is the lighted, live Christmas tree that generations of Quad-Citians have come to love.

The first Christmas tree wasn't hoisted up during the holidays. A group of workers used long ropes in the summer to pull it to the top, where it waited for winter, Streit said.

When the tradition first began, Donner said, the custom was to take a tree into a shaft, post it on the elevator upside down and run it to the top.

Once up there, he said, the tree would be shimmied through a hole and placed upright in a stand. One year's tree came from Donner's yard in Geneseo, he said.

"There was a 30-foot blue spruce that I wanted to get rid of, because it was bucking my view of Billy Wolf Road," he said.

A group of guys from the research and development team went out and cut it down. The large spruce had to be carried out of the yard, he said, because its weight would have caused the truck to get stuck in the yard.

Future of the tower

As the land around the KONE test tower is redeveloped, it is likely neighboring buildings will be razed, city officials say.

Moline last year bought the seven-acre KONE campus for $3.1 million from Heritage Church.

When the city announced the acquisition, officials assured that the Christmas tree tradition will continue as long as the tower stands.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said the tower's fate will be left to architects and engineers. His hope is to keep it and one day get an elevator up to code and safety standards, so people can ride up and enjoy the views.

If the day comes when it's safe for people to travel to the top and see that view again, Streit said, he will be one of the first in line.

"I personally would love to go up there since I worked on it," he said. "That would be a treat for me, to come back and go up there."

Elevators were tested in the tower until at least 2017. The manufacturer vacated the property in 2012 and moved to KONE Centre in Bass Street Landing but continued to test in the tower.

At a recent city meeting, Vitas described the structure this way:"It's not an Eiffel Tower, but it's our tower."