Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America fire off a volley salute during the Korean War Veterans Association Quad Cities Chapter 168 ceremony to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day on Thursday, July 27, at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

The Korean War began June 25, 1950, with the North Korean army's invasion of South Korea. It officially ended July 27, 1953, which now is recognized as Armistice Day. The signing of the agreement marked the end of the longest-negotiated armistice in history.