DAVENPORT — A Quad-Cities broadcasting fixture, KWQC-TV's Fran Riley, has announced plans for retirement.
A 25-year veteran of the Q-C's NBC affiliate, Riley has been working in the area since 1978, reporting in radio and television in both sports and news, according to kwqc.com. Eight years ago, recognizing his talent for finding quirky and unique stories, Fran Riley Features was born.
During that time, Riley said he recorded as many as 1,500 reports on hobbies, history and other stories under the franchise. He announced Monday that his last day at the station will be Nov. 27, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
A Boston native, Riley graduated with honors from Emerson College in Boston, according to KWQC. During his 46-year career, he's been honored with a United Press International award for Feature Sports Story and Best Sports Reporting in Illinois. He also received recognition from Associated Press in 1996 for Best Feature Reporting, and earned the Wilbur Foundation Award in 2006 and 2007, which is a national recognition by the Religious Communicators Council.
According to the station, Riley will continue to live in the Q-C area and spend more time with his wife, Marilyn Korthaus-Riley and their children and grandchildren.