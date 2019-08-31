Channel Cat Water Taxi to run on Labor Day, Weekends only after Labor Day, Sept. 2, is the last weekday you can catch the Channel Cat Water Taxi for the season. Boats will operate 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 2-10, for all-day, unlimited use on the day of purchase. Check out the “Channel Cat” ticketing mobile app for credit purchases.
After Labor Day there is still time to catch a ride – but on weekends only. The Channel Cat will operate on weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, through Oct. 13.
View the Channel Cat schedule online at MetroQC.com and click on the Channel Cat logo.
---------
City of Moline offices will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2. Garbage/Recycling will be collected one day late all week. If you have a water or sewer emergency during the holiday, please call 309-524-2300. All City offices will resume regular business hours, Tuesday, Sept. 3.
---------
In observance of the Labor Day Holiday, Metro will be closed on Monday, September 2 and NO bus routes will be operating. Regular route service will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The MetroLINK offices will also be closed on Labor Day, reopening on Tuesday as well.
--------
City of Rock Island refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection will be one day late during the week of the Labor Day holiday.
The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2nd).
--------
City of Davenport will observe Labor Day as a holiday on Monday, Sept. 2.
City of Davenport offices & the Public Works Center will be closed.
Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.
Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed.
Adler Theatre box office will be closed.
Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.
Rivers Edge will be open.
Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.
CitiBus service will not be provided.
Compost Facility will be closed.
Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late all week; Friday pickup will be on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule.
If you have questions please contact Samantha Torres at 563-327-5128 or samantha.torres@ci.davenport.ia.us
Please visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com for additional City news and events.
---------
The Henry and Stark County Health Departments would like to inform area residents that our office will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday.
However, limited home health and homemaker staff will be working on those days to provide necessary in-home care.
For more information, call the Health Department at 309-852-0197 (Kewanee) or 309-792-4011 (Colona) or visit our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com or find us on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments or Follow Us on Twitter.
--------
Scott County offices will be closed Monday, September 2nd in observation of Labor Day. Have a safe Labor Day weekend.
--------
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31, in observance of Labor Day.
All Driver Services facilities will be open for business Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.