Labor Day holiday schedule

City of Davenport will observe Labor Day as a holiday on Monday, Sept. 6.
- City offices and the Public Works Center will be closed.
- Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.
- Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed.
- The Rivers Edge will be open.
- RiverCenter Adler Theatre administrative offices and the venue box office will be closed.
- Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.
- Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.
- CitiBus service will not be provided.
- Compost Facility will be closed.
Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late all week; Friday pickup will be on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule.
City of Rock Island refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection will be one day late during the week of the Labor Day holiday.
The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
All Rock Island Public Library locations and bookmobile routes will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 for the Labor Day holiday. Library digital content, including eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, and magazines, as well as online research subscriptions, will be available at www.rockislandlibrary.org.
City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6.
Waste Commission of Scott County facilities will be closed Monday. Facilities closed include the following:
- Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport
- Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Ave., Davenport
- Scott Area Household Hazardous Material Facility, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport
- Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport