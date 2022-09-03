Labor Day holiday schedule

Rock Island

City of Rock Island refuse, recycling, and yard waste collection will be one day late during the week of the Labor Day holiday.

The Refuse and Yard Waste Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 noon. There is a $19 fee per vehicle with no more than the equivalent of a full-size pickup load per trip. Cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment. All major credit cards as well as personal checks will be accepted. For additional information please visit the City’s website at rigov.org/dropoffcenter.

City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5.

Downtown Rock Island events and the Labor Day holiday will affect hours at Rock Island Public Library locations.

Due to the Rock Island cart races, the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street, will be closed Saturday, Sept. 3. The Downtown Library parking lot and book return will be unavailable during the cart races.

Patrons may return items to the Southwest Branch at 9010 Ridgewood Road, or to other Illinois public library locations, including the Moline, East Moline, and Silvis Public Libraries.

While the Downtown Library is closed, the Rock Island Southwest Branch will be open 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

All Rock Island Public Libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day.

For more information about library events and services, visit the library events calendar at www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-7323 (READ,) or follow library social media pages.

Davenport

City of Davenport will observe Labor Day as a holiday on Monday, Sept. 5.

City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed.

Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.

Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed.

The Rivers Edge will be closed.

RiverCenter Adler Theatre administrative offices and the venue box office will be closed.

Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.

Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.

CitiBus service will not be provided.

Compost Facility will be closed.

Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late all week; Friday pickup will be on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule.

If you have questions please contact Samantha Torres at 563-327-5128 or samantha.torres@davenportiowa.com

Please visit www.davenportiowa.com for additional City news and events

Illinois

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 3, and reopen for business on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, and reopen for business on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to Dec. 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL-learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers, or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.

All Black Hawk College facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. The college will re-open and classes will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6.