Labor Day parade and CASI run canceled due to COVID-19

The upcoming East Moline Labor Day Parade and the Center For Active Seniors’ St. Patrick’s Day 5K race have both been canceled.
The parade, scheduled for Sept. 6, was canceled because of reports of increasing COVID-19 cases in the area, particularly among young adults and children, according to a news release from the Quad City Federation of Labor AFL-CIO.
Coronavirus numbers in the Quad-Cities also played a role in the cancellation of the CASI run but the event also had low registration, Laura Kopp, CASI’s president and CEO, said.
It had already been rescheduled to Aug. 28 because of COVID-19.
Usually drawing about 3,000 participants during a typical year — when it is held in March — the race had less than 100 registrants for the August date.
Kopp said the low number was likely a combination of safety concern and the timing. In August, school is starting and the run is sandwiched between the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
The race is now scheduled for its normal March 12 date in 2022, she said. Those registered for Aug. 28 are automatically registered for the 2022 race. Anyone wishing a refund instead can contact CASI at info@casiseniors.org.
The run is a primary fundraiser for CASI, annually raising about $100,000 to help fund its services, Kopp said. It has now been canceled two years in a row.
The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2 was still planned for Aug. 28 and the organizers had not received any recommendations from area health officials as of Thursday that it be cancelled, Joe Dooley, society president, said.