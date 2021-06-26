LaMetta Wynn, Iowa's first Black woman mayor, dies

LaMetta Wynn, who in 1995 was elected to become Iowa’s first Black woman mayor and served for three terms as Clinton mayor, died Thursday at High Plains Specialty Care Center, Lincoln, Nebraska. She was 87.
When elected mayor, Wynn had lived in Clinton for 34 years. Quad-City Times reporter Holly A. Smith profiled Wynn after her election in November of 1995, reporting that Wynn and her husband Tom raised 10 children. She worked nights as a nurse and he worked days as a laborer at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Smith wrote that Wynn was also “a baker, a chauffeur and a member of several PTAs. At one point, she had children attending five Clinton schools. Instead of slowing down as the children grew up and moved out, she ran for school board in 1983.”
Wynn spent 12 years on the Clinton School Board, eventually becoming board president.
As Iowa's first Black female mayor, Wynn caught the attention of the national media. But, she said, “Other people are more interested in that than I am. If I can be a role model I will be that. People can look at me however they want.”
Wynn was 62 when she won the mayoral race in November of 1995, defeating four candidates, all white males. It was her second attempt as she ran for the position in 1993.
“I think I won because people were seeking a change,” Wynn told the Quad-City Times. “They know my record, they know I will do my very best. We all have to work together.”
In 1996, Newsweek picked Wynn as one of the 25 most dynamic mayors in America. According to a column by longtime Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram, Newsweek said that, “Before Wynn’s election last year, city council meetings looked like kindergarten. Name-calling and tugs of war. But Wynn put an end to that with a dignified, no-nonsense attitude.”
“I used to wonder why the people (council) acted the way they did,” Wynn told Wundram. We have good people, and perhaps I have had an influence upon them.”
Wynn was raised in Galena, Illinois, the youngest of nine children in the only Black family in the city at that time. “We were just another family there,” Wynn told Quad-City Times reporter Cheri Bustos for an article published March 28, 1999. “The only thing I missed out on was I never got to go to the prom. There was not that interracial dating or anything like there is now.”
Wynn was described as the ideal citizen-politician. Then Clinton School Board President Jennifer Graf told Bustos that Wynn builds consensus, never tears it down. Graf called Wynn a what-you-see-is-what-you-get woman.
As for her personal heroes, Wynn said, “My family, all of them.”
Arrangements for Wynn are pending at Lemke Funeral Home, Clinton.