LaMetta Wynn, Iowa's first Black woman mayor, dies

LaMetta Wynn, who in 1995 was elected to become Iowa’s first Black woman mayor and served for three terms as Clinton mayor, died Thursday at High Plains Specialty Care Center, Lincoln, Nebraska. She was 87.

When elected mayor, Wynn had lived in Clinton for 34 years. Quad-City Times reporter Holly A. Smith profiled Wynn after her election in November of 1995, reporting that Wynn and her husband Tom raised 10 children. She worked nights as a nurse and he worked days as a laborer at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Smith wrote that Wynn was also “a baker, a chauffeur and a member of several PTAs. At one point, she had children attending five Clinton schools. Instead of slowing down as the children grew up and moved out, she ran for school board in 1983.”

Wynn spent 12 years on the Clinton School Board, eventually becoming board president.

As Iowa's first Black female mayor, Wynn caught the attention of the national media. But, she said, “Other people are more interested in that than I am. If I can be a role model I will be that. People can look at me however they want.”

Wynn was 62 when she won the mayoral race in November of 1995, defeating four candidates, all white males. It was her second attempt as she ran for the position in 1993.