Land left over from I-74 road construction in Bettendorf goes up for auction

Four tiny parcels of land left over from the new Interstate 74 bridge project in Bettendorf are being offered for sale online, with closing at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 2.

The parcels owned by the Iowa Department of Transportation, or IDOT, are what remains of all the property it bought to build the roads and ramps for the new bridge — the pieces it did not need and could not sell back, said Rick Skinner, production coordinator for the property management section in the IDOT's right-of-way bureau.

Iowa Code requires that the IDOT survey, appraise and then offer to sell back to the original owner at appraised value any of the tracts it buys for a road project that it does not need, Skinner explained.

If the former owner isn't interested, abutting property owners, the city and the school district are offered an opportunity to buy at appraised value.