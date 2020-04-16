Landmarks Illinois offers grants to nonprofits

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Landmarks Illinois, the state's largest nonprofit historic preservation group, is offering grants to other nonprofit organizations in Illinois that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirteen grants of $2,000 each will be awarded to nonprofit groups to help pay for organizational expenditures such as payroll, taxes and processing fees, rent or mortgage payments, utilities, insurance and loan payments, or digital maintenance.

The application deadline is May 15, and grant recipients will be notified in June.

"The current health crisis has forced many organizations to rethink how they operate. Some are in difficult, if not dire, financial positions at the moment," Bonnie McDonald, president and CEO of Landmarks Illinois, said in a release. "Our new pandemic response grant program offers some relief to those nonprofit partners. It also aligns with Landmarks Illinois’ organizational value of empowering people and improving lives in Illinois."