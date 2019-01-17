Landmarks Illinois is threatening to sue the Rock Island County Public Building Commission if demolition of the courthouse proceeds without the proper permits.
In a letter sent Thursday to commissioners, Landmarks Illinois President Bonnie McDonald said she was prepared to take legal action to ensure the commission follows historic preservation laws.
The letter was copied to Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider and National Historic Trust Interim President Paul Edmondson.
"Demolition of the old courthouse would be illegal at this time," McDonald wrote.
"We hope there will be no need to do so, but Landmarks Illinois, along with appropriate other community members and organizations, is prepared to take legal action, if necessary, to assure compliance with the laws that protect historic resources," McDonald wrote.
Landmarks Illinois is the largest historic preservation advocacy organization in the state.
McDonald said Landmarks Illinois has been partnering with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, an organization known "to enforce compliance with preservation laws in Illinois courts."
McDonald's letter is in response to action taken by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), an arm of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The SHPO notified county officials in November that proposed demolition of the historic courthouse, built between 1895-97, is subject to state review according to the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act.
Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Bob Appleman notified Mike Harnung of Missman Inc., in a letter dated Nov. 29, that demolition of the courthouse was not included in plans submitted to SHPO for approval in 2016 for construction of the Justice Center Annex, 1317 3rd Ave.
The letter from Appleman was copied to all county board members, Public Building Commission members and Rafael Gutierrez, chief of law enforcement for the IDNR.
"The letter of compliance issued by SHPO dated Oct. 13, 2016, is hereby revoked," Appleman wrote.
The county approved transferring ownership of the courthouse to the Public Building Commission in July for the purpose of demolition. When construction of the annex was complete, all court functions moved from the historic courthouse to the annex.
Public Building Commissioner Clarence Darrow attempted to hold a vote at the commission's Dec. 13 meeting to delay demolition pending approval of a valid stormwater runoff permit from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
No other commissioner would support Darrow's motion, so no vote was taken.
Darrow said Thursday that he agrees demolition should be put on hold.
"Until they get the necessary permit, they shouldn't demolish the courthouse," Darrow said. "As I understand it, the city isn't going to issue a permit anyway. I would assume they can't proceed because they don't have a permit from the city of Rock Island. They won't get that permit until they get the permit from the state.
"It sounds like they are at a standstill," Darrow said. "I support (Landmarks Illinois) in what they are doing. Until the (commission) gets the permits, I don't think they should demolish the courthouse."
Public Building Commission Chairman Brent Ganahl could not be reached for comment.
Gilbane Building Co., project manager for the annex, submitted a permit request in December to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, notifying them of the stormwater runoff plan and stormwater pollution prevention plan for demolition of the courthouse.
Edward Cross, director of communications for Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said no decision has been made yet on granting a permit.
"We will continue to review this matter and work with the other state agencies involved with the hopes of having a decision in the near future," Cross said.
Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet confirmed during Monday night's city council meeting that the city has not issued a demolition permit for the courthouse because the state has not issued theirs yet.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms told city council members Monday night the city would follow the law.
County Administrator Jim Snider could not be reached for comment.
In her letter, McDonald said the courthouse contributes to the heritage of Rock Island County and is architecturally significant, and therefore, it should be preserved and adapted for re-use.
"If acquired for private development, the old courthouse would be placed on the property tax rolls for the first time," McDonald said. "Federal and state tax incentives make this an attractive private development project. Therefore, demolition is premature."