Lane and Bawden set up rematch in Scott County Sheriff's race

Peter Bawden has worn a lot of hats during his law enforcement career and as a deputy for the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane prides himself on finding the right men and women for his department.
For the second time in as many election cycles, Bawden is challenging the incumbent Lane. Lane replaced the retired Denny Connor after the 2016 election.
Bawden has worked uncover operations, has tactical and hostage training and experience, worked patrol, and currently serves the sheriff's department as the resource officer in the Pleasant Valley School District.
Bawden called his boss "a good friend" and based his decision to run again on the following issues:
- Changing the Civil Division back to a non-uniformed division that utilizes unmarked cars and places a greater emphasis on recognizing mental health issues
- A willingness to leave experienced officers in assigned roles longer to save on assignment budget and recognize the value of an officer's institutional knowledge in his or her assigned role
- A more flexible pursuit policy that allows patrol deputies to better pursue felons in rural Scott County.
Lane said if he returns to the role of sheriff he will:
- Continue to increase patrol to reduce response time to reported crimes
- Further enhance the department's efforts to monitor and update the county's sex-offender registry, as well as continue the department's commitment to pursuing internet crimes against children
- Continue to develop, train and support the department's executive staff, as well as its patrol, corrections and bailiffs while trying to expand recruitment efforts/
Bawden said he wants to hammer home just how important a role a re-established Civil Division could play.
"Honestly, Denny Connor had the Civil Division in non-formal uniforms, still with sidearms, in unmarked cars, responding to calls for mental health pick-ups and serve subpoenas or summons," Bawden said. "Now we pick up a person who is struggling with mental health issues, or deliver a summons to someone at their workplace and we are in uniform. We find ourselves putting people having problems into backseats with cages."
Lane and Bawden do share common ground on the need for increased patrol. And Lane points to the fact he has county commitments for eight more deputies, another eight corrections officers and two more bailiffs. Under Lane's watch, the number of patrol deputies has increased from 21 in 2016 to 27 in 2020. The overall staff at the sheriff's department increased from 159 to 178 in the same time span.
Lane pointed out the importance of leadership at the sheriff's department, explaining how — so far — COVID-19 infections have been considerably reduced at the jail.
"When you try to put the right people in place, you have the goal of increasing planning and communication, and promoting things like safety," Lane said. "The jail is a great example. I think we've had three inmates who tested positive because they were brought to us that way.
"So far, we've successfully quarantined inmates and monitored inmates and — to the best of our ability — avoided large-scale spread. That was a result of our administrative leaders meeting, seeking guidance from all kinds of health sources and successful corrections programs. We planned and we were as prepared as we could be."
Lane and Bawden have years of law enforcement experience. They argue forcefully their views on how the department is being run and where its resources should be directed. They both have dedicated years to this community.
Lane says he’s kept the promises he made in 2016, restructuring the department and reorganizing to fight drug trafficking and bolstering policing throughout the county, including in Davenport and Bettendorf. He got a down payment from the board of supervisors on a plan to add 11 deputies over five years.
Lane believes the department should devote greater resources to helping the county's two largest cities, which he says are seeing greater and more violent crime and need more officers themselves.
Bawden takes a different approach. He agrees more deputies are needed. But he said there is no need to add personnel just to place them in Davenport and Bettendorf. Instead, Bawden argues for putting more resources into schools to reach kids early, and to act as liaisons to victims. He also would put deputies back into the bi-state Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.