Lane and Bawden set up rematch in Scott County Sheriff's race

"So far, we've successfully quarantined inmates and monitored inmates and — to the best of our ability — avoided large-scale spread. That was a result of our administrative leaders meeting, seeking guidance from all kinds of health sources and successful corrections programs. We planned and we were as prepared as we could be."

Lane and Bawden have years of law enforcement experience. They argue forcefully their views on how the department is being run and where its resources should be directed. They both have dedicated years to this community.

Lane says he’s kept the promises he made in 2016, restructuring the department and reorganizing to fight drug trafficking and bolstering policing throughout the county, including in Davenport and Bettendorf. He got a down payment from the board of supervisors on a plan to add 11 deputies over five years.

Lane believes the department should devote greater resources to helping the county's two largest cities, which he says are seeing greater and more violent crime and need more officers themselves.

Bawden takes a different approach. He agrees more deputies are needed. But he said there is no need to add personnel just to place them in Davenport and Bettendorf. Instead, Bawden argues for putting more resources into schools to reach kids early, and to act as liaisons to victims. He also would put deputies back into the bi-state Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

