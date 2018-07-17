The city of Davenport reports that beginning Tuesday the right westbound lane of E. 53rd Street between Elmore Circle and Lorton Avenue will be closed for construction of a right-turn-only lane into Costco.
This work is estimated to be completed by July 27.
Traffic delays are to be expected while this work is performed. Drivers are advised to consider an alternate route, such as Kimberly Road.
Additional traffic changes will occur as construction progresses, including the addition of a median, a traffic signal and a left-turn-only lane (with some street widening work). Information on these traffic control changes will be released as these phases of construction begin.
CitiBus Route 5, Blue Line, is expected to experience delays during peak travel hours as well.