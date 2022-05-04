 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Lane closure planned on May 14 on Interstate 280 from bridge to Iowa Highway 22

  • 0
traffic cones

There will be a temporary lane closure May 14 on Interstate 280 between the Mississippi River bridge and Iowa Highway 22 if the weather is good.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The closure, of the eastbound lanes, is for a pavement grading and replacement project, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. The closure will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Motorists will have a marked detour available that will use Iowa Highway 22, Business U.S. Highway 61, U.S. Highway 67 and Iowa Highway 92, according to the release. Through traffic is being asked to use Interstate 80.

From our archives: Quad-City Coal Mining
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

EU chief proposes Russian oil ban in new round of sanctions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News