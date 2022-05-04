Lane closure planned on May 14 on Interstate 280 from bridge to Iowa Highway 22

There will be a temporary lane closure May 14 on Interstate 280 between the Mississippi River bridge and Iowa Highway 22 if the weather is good.

The closure, of the eastbound lanes, is for a pavement grading and replacement project, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. The closure will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Motorists will have a marked detour available that will use Iowa Highway 22, Business U.S. Highway 61, U.S. Highway 67 and Iowa Highway 92, according to the release. Through traffic is being asked to use Interstate 80.

