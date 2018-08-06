A bridge deck overlay project on westbound Interstate 280 over eastbound I-80 in Scott County will require alternating lane closures beginning next week, the Iowa Department of Transportation, or IDOT, announced.
IDOT's Davenport construction office said the lane closures will occur weather permitting from Monday, Aug. 13, through Tuesday, Sept. 25.
During the project, an 11-foot lane width restriction will be in place as well as a 75-foot length restriction. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.
Hawkeye Paving Corp. was awarded the $254,602 project.
IDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.
For the latest traveler information, visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.