Lane closures planned on Moline's 27th Street for culvert repair

Motorists can expect lane closures to begin Monday on Moline's 27th Street near John Deere Road.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has planned a culvert repair project that is scheduled to last through May 16 in an area just north of John Deere Road, according to an IDOT news release.

There will be two periods of lane closures while the project is underway:

May 9 to May 12: the left lanes will be closed in both directions beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday and lasting until Thursday.

May 12 to May 16: The right lanes will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday and lasting until the end of the project on May 16.

IDOT advised motorists to avoid the area when possible and to allow for extra time to travel through the area if the route must be used, the release states.

