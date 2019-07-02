The city of Bettendorf reports that beginning Monday, July 8, and continuing through August, Middle Road will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Devils Glen and Belmont roads.
The work will consist of full-depth concrete patching and storm intake reconstruction.
Construction will be phased in two stages. The first stage will close the two westbound (north) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the eastbound (south) lanes.
The second stage will close the two eastbound (south) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the reconstructed westbound (north) lanes.
The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.