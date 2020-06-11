Large drop in vaccinations alarms doctors

Each pediatrician stressed that precautions regarding COVID-19 are taken at each of their places.

Most are done outside with lots of space between people at Community Health Care, Dr. Becca Hayes, a pediatrician at Community Health Care, Inc. said. Also, most staff have appropriate protective equipment on. There’s plenty of spots available for all patients, she said, including new ones and for school physicals.

UnityPoint-Health even texts people in the parking lot so they are not in a large waiting room, then they come into the room where they see the doctor, Agrawal said. Concerns with COVID-19 are discussed with parents a day before the appointment, including risks. In addition, parents and children, plus the entire staff, wear masks.

“The waiting room is different. There are no toys or books, which can be a source of infection,” Agrawal said, and people are screened to prevent infectious spread. “Get the vaccine; they are really important.”