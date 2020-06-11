Large drop in vaccinations alarms doctors

The COVID-19 crisis is potentially affecting the control of other diseases that already have vaccines, the county health departments of Scott and Rock Island counties stressed at Thursday’s briefing.
So, with the help of three pediatricians, the two health departments sounded an alarm.
In Iowa, for people of all ages, vaccines were down 40.4% for March and April of this year compared to the same time period in 2019, Roma Taylor, Clinical Services Manager, Scott County Health Department said.
The month of April had the highest decrease in immunizations with a 35% drop in immunizations given to children under age 2, and a decrease of approximately 75% for adolescents, she added.
The vaccinations are down mainly because of the fear of catching the coronavirus, the panel said, and the stay-in-place orders by most states.
Vaccinations being down by such large numbers is "disheartening," Dr. Gautam Kukreja, a pediatrician, Genesis Health System, said. "A 35-40% decline means a lot. Over a period of the next few months to years, we can get a big negative effect out of that."
“There’s a lot of anxiety associated with COVID infection,” Dr. Vikram Agrawal, a pediatrician, UnityPoint Health–Trinity, said. “But what the parents have to understand is that (for most of the population) it largely isn’t traumatic.”
But not getting the vaccines can cause major problems for their children, too. Parents should trust their caregivers and talk to them, he said.
Vaccines given to children under 2 protect against pertussis (whooping cough) and measles, both highly infectious diseases, Taylor said, that spread very rapidly.
Vaccines for adolescents provide protection for illnesses such as meningitis, hepatitis and serious types of pneumonia,
Much like the coronavirus, Taylor said, “Germs can travel quickly and make a lot of people sick. If enough people get sick, it can lead to an outbreak.” Outbreaks are especially serious for people who can't get vaccinated, Taylor said. People who have serious allergies, weakened immune systems from things like cancer and other conditions, are examples of people who can’t get vaccinated, she said.
Herd immunity can help, but it takes enough people getting vaccinated, Taylor said. “If enough people are vaccinated against a certain disease, the germs can’t travel as easily from person to person, and the entire community is less likely to get the disease. This is what we call herd immunity. And it is very important to those vulnerable individuals.”
The community is already vulnerable to COVID-19, Taylor said. “We cannot afford additional outbreaks from measles or pertussis. That can make people equally as sick and possibly even die,” she said.
Each pediatrician stressed that precautions regarding COVID-19 are taken at each of their places.
Most are done outside with lots of space between people at Community Health Care, Dr. Becca Hayes, a pediatrician at Community Health Care, Inc. said. Also, most staff have appropriate protective equipment on. There’s plenty of spots available for all patients, she said, including new ones and for school physicals.
UnityPoint-Health even texts people in the parking lot so they are not in a large waiting room, then they come into the room where they see the doctor, Agrawal said. Concerns with COVID-19 are discussed with parents a day before the appointment, including risks. In addition, parents and children, plus the entire staff, wear masks.
“The waiting room is different. There are no toys or books, which can be a source of infection,” Agrawal said, and people are screened to prevent infectious spread. “Get the vaccine; they are really important.”
Dr. Gautam Kukreja, pediatrician, Genesis Health System, said major changes were made right away in terms of seeing people and testing people in a safe manner with drive-thru locations. Genesis has taken similar precautions to those mentioned and also screens staff at the start of each day, he said. Patients are screened right away, too, he said. Curbside check-in also is done, as well as limiting only one parent with the child, he said. They are taken immediately to the exam room after check-in.
As a pediatrician, he stressed the need for annual appointments to do vaccinations and let the doctor observe potential other problems, like scoliosis.
He also said of the few he had tested for COVID-19 in the pediatric population, very few came back positive, and none were hospitalized.
Also at the news conference, it was noted that of Rock Island County's 763 positive cases, 194 were from the Tyson plant in Joslin.
