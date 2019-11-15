A three-story, residential building with four homes called the Brownstone Townhomes is under construction in an otherwise commercial area off Bettendorf's Middle Road, west of Devils Glen Road.
The building is going up behind a Starbucks coffee shop that opened last year across from the Palmer Hills Golf Course between an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union and Bettendorf Office Products.
"That's the new urbanism," said John Soenksen, the city's community development director. "People like being in walking distance to shopping."
The building is being constructed by Kevin Koellner of Build to Suit, Bettendorf, and will be the fifth in what in the 1990s was a nine-acre green space in front of the headquarters of AAA Iowa. Luther Knoll Inc., a three-story, 46-unit elderly housing building was the first.
The project was designed by Streamline Architects, East Moline. Each home — they are for sale, not rentals, Koellner said — will be three stories. The ground floor will include garden-level living space as well as parking and there will be two additional floors above that. Each home will have two bedrooms.
"It'll be a sharp building when it gets done," Andrew Dasso, owner of Streamline Architects, said. Instead of being covered with brown stone, the building will be clad with a combination of natural wood and black and gray metal, he said.
"They're trying to build a little bit of community there," he said.
Koellner said one finds homes near shopping in most communities; "we'll find out if there is a need for it here."
In addition to the townhouses, Koeller hopes to build a strip mall next door to the east, but hasn't secured enough tenants to warrant the beginning of construction.
In other Bettendorf construction:
• A Dunkin' doughnut shop is being built at 3592 Middle Road, just east of a Taco Bell, east of the intersection with Devils Glen Road.
• A second Quad-Cities location for Milltown Coffee, Moline, is going into a 7,800-square-foot building that Russell Construction, Davenport, is constructing on the former Jumer's Castle Lodge site, Spruce Hills Drive and Golden Valley Drive.
The building will be owned by Steve Geifman, of Geifman First Equity. The business will have drive through and sit-down options with breakfast sandwiches and "grab and go" food, Geifman said.
Another retail/food tenant that will fill the building has signed a letter of intent, but is not yet ready to be identified, he said.
A Kwik Star under construction at the site is set to open in late December, Caitlin Russell, senior vice president of Russell Construction, Davenport, said in an email.
A Hilton-branded Home2 Suites extended-stay motel opened there in July and is "doing very well," she said.
Russell still owns another 2.548-acre lot just north of the Home2 that is for sale. The lot has full utilities and stormwater retention already installed. The site also was just awarded up to $500,000 in tax credits through the State of Iowa’s grayfield tax credit program, Russell said.
"This is the first project in Bettendorf to achieve this tax credit," she said. "We are pretty excited as what opportunity this brings for the site."
• Twin Span Brewing Co., 6776 Championship Drive, is being framed by contractors at what was a vacant lot in front of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. In addition to the brewery, another Kevin Koellner/Build to Suit project, there will be space for two other tenants in the building. It was designed by Streamline Architects.