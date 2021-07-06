Larger medical tent will allow more space for ailing Quad-City Times Bix 7 runners

Overheated and injured runners at this year's Quad-City Times Bix 7 will be treated in a much larger medical tent than was used in previous years.

For the safety of Bix participants, the cots in the medical tent will have greater space between them to accommodate social distancing. As it is likely both COVID-19 vaccinated and unvaccinated runners will participate, the larger tent will supply an extra layer of safety.

Runners will not be required to wear masks.

The tent is operated by volunteers from Genesis Health System, which is the medical provider for the Bix. It typically is staffed with about 50 doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and aids.

For many years, Dr. Ed Motto has been in charge of the medical tent, and he said a decision has not yet been made on whether to require the Genesis volunteers to wear masks in the tent.

"At this time, I'm telling them I don't know," he said Monday. "They may be required to mask."

The medical tent contains an abundance of body fluids from sweating runners.