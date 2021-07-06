Larger medical tent will allow more space for ailing Quad-City Times Bix 7 runners

Overheated and injured runners at this year's Quad-City Times Bix 7 will be treated in a much larger medical tent than was used in previous years.
For the safety of Bix participants, the cots in the medical tent will have greater space between them to accommodate social distancing. As it is likely both COVID-19 vaccinated and unvaccinated runners will participate, the larger tent will supply an extra layer of safety.
Runners will not be required to wear masks.
The tent is operated by volunteers from Genesis Health System, which is the medical provider for the Bix. It typically is staffed with about 50 doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and aids.
For many years, Dr. Ed Motto has been in charge of the medical tent, and he said a decision has not yet been made on whether to require the Genesis volunteers to wear masks in the tent.
"At this time, I'm telling them I don't know," he said Monday. "They may be required to mask."
The medical tent contains an abundance of body fluids from sweating runners.
"I have complete confidence in Dr. Motto as our medical director and Genesis Medical Center as our medical provider," race director Michelle Juehring said. "It is comforting and assuring to have their experience."
The tent is located just past the finish line on E. 3rd Street. In addition to treating those who seek help at the tent, Genesis volunteers keep close tabs on runners crossing the finish. They look for signs of physical distress, such as the absence of sweat, poor coloring, dizziness and other symptoms.
About a dozen wheelchairs are used to rush overheated or injured runners from the course to the medical tent, where more volunteers are prepared to administer fluids. They also have an ambulance standing by in the event of more serious illness or injury.
A particularly high race-time temperature typically puts the medical-tent volunteers on extra-high alert.