Last local Women Ordnance Worker of World War II turns 100

Martha Wahe, Rock Island, the last local Women Ordnance Worker of World War II, recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a big party on Nov. 7.
Wahe was born during the World War I. She married in 1941 and they were together until his death in 2004.
After the events of Pearl Harbor, she wanted to do her part for her country and became part of Women Ordnance Worker or WOW.
Starting out Wahe worked in various aspects of transportation including driving mule vehicles used to drop off trailers and supplies to forklifts in warehouses.
Eventually her husband was transferred to Quonset Point Naval Air Station in Rhode Island and two years later she received special permission to join him.
After the war, they returned to Rock Island and started a family, over the next 45 years she worked at the Rock Island Arsenal on-and-off for a total of 23 years. She retired in the early 1990's, but maintained a relationship with the Arsenal through the historical society where she was an active member until 2020.
Wahe's wish was to live to 100 and have a big birthday party. That came true on Nov. 7, one day ahead of her birthday on the 8th. At the party, representatives from RIA presented her with a Public Service Commendation Medal and a Two-Star note in gratitude for decades of contribution to the nation.