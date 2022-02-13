Late-night fire damages Davenport bar

A late-night fire damaged Chuck’s Tap in Davenport, though no one was reported hurt.

The Davenport Fire Department was called 11:21 p.m. Saturday to 1731 W. 6th St., department District Chief Mike Ryan said. Firefighters could see smoke and found fire above a drop ceiling on the first floor. The fire was under control within a few minutes.

There are apartments at the address, but officials declined to say whether anyone was home or displaced.

Ryan said there was smoke and fire damage to the business, and smoke damage to the apartments above. The damage was estimated at about $135,000 to property and $150,000 to the building itself. The building was salvageable.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.