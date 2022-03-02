Late night vapor cloud in Davenport blamed on open valve on a liquid nitrogen tank

An open valve on a liquid nitrogen tank is believed to be the culprit behind a heavy cloud of vapor that appeared late Tuesday in Davenport.

Davenport firefighters were called around 11:30 p.m. for a report of smoke in the 3200 block of Research Parkway, according to the Davenport Fire Department. They were called by a passerby who said a cloud, close to the ground, was visible coming from a building and was moving across Hillandale Road.

When firefighters arrived, they determined the cloud appeared to be originating from a liquid nitrogen tank on the west side of the building, the release states. With the assistance of the people responsible for the business, the open valve was found inside the building.

When it was closed, the cloud dissipated, the release states. No damage or injuries were reported.

Initially only one fire vehicle was sent to investigate, but the response was expanded when the cloud was found, the release states. In the end, 17 firefighters, including the team responsible for dealing with hazardous materials, and at least five vehicles dealt with the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.