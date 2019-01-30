CitiBus will be using Davenport city vans and sedans, with minimal passenger capacity, to run regularly scheduled bus routes effective immediately.
The change in service capacity is due to the inability of diesel buses to run in these subzero temperatures.
This service should only be used for critical transportation needs, such as going to/from work.
CitiBus will make every effort to return to normal service between noon and 2 p.m. Thursday.
The I-74 shuttle route, STRETCH, will continue to run 1-hour service through Thursday. The schedule leaves Burlington Coat Factory at :45 minutes after the hour, and Moline at :15 minutes after the hour from 5:45 am to 6:15 pm. The shuttle service will return to normal operations on Friday.