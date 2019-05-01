As flood waters rise in Davenport's Garden Addition, city warns the dike may break
Flood waters have been rising in Garden Addition, and city officials are warning residents the dike may break.
City officials were handing out fliers warning about the hazards on Wednesday.
Garden Addition is a collection of neighborhoods in west Davenport that were in crisis in the 1993 flood. A dike was fortified after that, and many homes were bought out, but flooding of the neighboring Black Hawk Creek remains a concern for the area.
This story will be updated.
After the breach: No injuries, no looting
Residents will see more emergency vehicles, more barricades and more “do not enter” signs as the city deals with the aftermath of a breach in the HESCO barrier Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, fire and police officials briefed the media and public about their response to the flooding and how they continue to monitor the situation.
Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said the fire department was notified flood water was entering the downtown area shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Crews assessed the situation and started isolating the area from the flood water, as crews worked to “relocate” people from buildings, he said.
They used two boats and had help from Bettendorf Fire Department, Carlsten said.
Thirteen people were moved from a building in the 200-300 block of East Second Street and River Drive and 17 people from a building in the 800-900 block of West Second Street and West River Drive, he said.
Crews also worked with MidAmerican Energy Company to secure gas and electric supplied to the buildings. After utilities were secured, Davenport and Bettendorf fire boats got people back into the buildings so they could gather pets, personal belongings and begin some “salvage operations” of businessesd, Carlsten said.
In all, 30 responders were out Tuesday afternoon and night, he said.
No injuries were reported.
Assistant Fire Chief Robb Macdougall said the boats went out right after the breach; the last boat came in just before 10 p.m.
As of Wednesday morning, there were no requests to take the boats out, Macdougall said. The department will likely coordinate with the U.S. Coast Guard to get residents back into the building. He did not yet have the final details yet.
“We’re available and ready in case something happens, of course,” he said. “We’re always at the ready, but right now, really by 10 o’clock last night, the dynamic phase of that was over. Obviously, the waters came up instantly. Once we had everyone out and the utilities controlled, then it calmed down quite a bit.”
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the police department has a security and safety plan in place to address flooding.
“We have one (plan) as normal operation for floods every year and then we make adjustments to them,” he said.
That plan includes civilian and sworn personnel to patrol flooded areas. The department will help the fire department with more evacuations if needed, “but we’re kind of past that point.”
“Right now, we want to facilitate the business owners, we want to facilitate the residents to help them save and protect anything they have going on down there and really keep people who are interested in wanting to look…at a safer, controlled distance.”
Sikorski said the department is working with traffic engineering and public works to reroute traffic from downtown.
There were no incidents of looting in businesses following the breach, he said.
Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said about six officers were in flooded areas Wednesday and they will adjust resources as needed.
Officers will check on businesses regularly throughout the flood, he said.
Bladel said the decision to call in the National Guard will be coordinated through Emergency Management. He did not believe that contact had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.
Sikorski encourages people to be “very attentive” when driving downtown, because of congested traffic from road closures.
“We certainly want them to come down and use the businesses, absolutely, and we welcome that,” he said. “But if it’s just to travel from one portion to another, try to avoid the downtown area. Certainly, if we have caution tape up, do not go beyond the caution tape. It’s there for a reason.
“We just want people to be safe and we want to be able to work with the people who have financial investments as well as people that live in that area.”
Floodwall breaches in Buffalo said to be minor
The breach in the floodwalls in Buffalo were "little breaches" according to Buffalo Police.
"A couple of residents have had little breaches, that's it," said Officer Josh Bujalski.
Bujalski said volunteers have been trucking supplies in.
"I don't know how many people, it's a lot of residents and people from outside the city."
Hilltop Campus Village offering storage space, encouraging others to do the same
Hilltop Campus Village Executive Director Scott Tunnicliff announced his office is making a limited amount of storage space available for businesses affected by the flooding.
“After being downtown near Pershing Street last evening and talking to a couple of business owners, it seems the logical and neighborly thing to do,” Tunnicliff said in a statement. “We don’t have a vast amount available, but are glad to make it available to those in need. ‘Iowa Nice’ is more than a slogan, you know.”
He’s encouraging other businesses in the Hilltop, located in central Davenport roughly between St. Ambrose University and Palmer College of Chiropractic, to offer up any space they have to their neighbors to the south in downtown Davenport.
Anyone interested in moving goods or inventory to the Hilltop office can contact Tunnicliff at 563-370-2098 or at hcvscott@gmail.com.
--Sarah Ritter
I-80 bridge work shutting down because of flooding
The Illinois Department of Transportation is suspending work on the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River at 2 p.m. today.
The suspension of work is due to the increased traffic on I-80 because of the downtown Quad-City flooding causing limited access to the other river crossings.
Until further notice, all lanes will remain open on the I-80 Mississippi River bridge.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Scott County is experiencing major flooding. Here’s how you can volunteer or get help
Amid unprecedented flooding, Scott County officials say they are ready to take calls from people who want to volunteer with flood recovery efforts over the coming weeks.
Scott County’s emergency operations center will manage those volunteers and Scott County property owners in need of assistance, said county Emergency Management Director David Donovan. Volunteer efforts are not starting yet, but “we anticipate the need,” he said.
The need for volunteers may only become apparent once the floodwaters recede, which could be weeks from now.
Those who wish to volunteer can call 563-484-3086.
Scott County property owners seeking assistance can call 563-484-3098.
Contact Salvation Army at 309-566-0305 to donate items like bottled water, non-perishable food/snacks, new pillows and bed sheets, towels and toiletries. Donations can also be dropped off at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Donovan said officials are working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to obtain a presidential disaster declaration for the area. That action would provide additional federal financial assistance to those affected by the flooding.
For businesses, Rumler says weather has taken an emotional and financial toll
Even before the flood, Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, said it’s been an “extremely difficult year for businesses.”
“We had an extremely harsh winter that impacted business viability. We heard about that a lot,” Rumler said. “Now, the spring flood affecting downtown Davenport and Moline, plus all of the detours going on, businesses are being severely impacted. I can’t put a specific dollar amount on it, but they’re being seriously impacted.”
Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership called it the “terrible trifecta,” with the “brutal winter, long flood and bridge construction.”
“The people with buildings literally underwater are going to have to dry out first. We have to wait for the water to go down,” Carter said. “It’s a significant impact on everyone down here. I don’t know how else to put it. It certainly will hurt the economy.”
Many business owners are working to make their businesses operational as soon as possible, Rumler said, while others are waiting to see what will happen with flooding in the coming weeks.
“Right now, it’s taking an emotional toll on a lot of people, as well as the financial toll of people immediately impacted,” Rumler said. “Those businesses relying on a weekly income, whether a restaurant or retail shop, can they weather a month’s worth of lost revenue or substantially different revenue streams? Hopefully a lot of them have insurance that can cover the costs.”
Rumler said now is the time for “Quad-Citizens to help one another.”
“Make sure you’re supporting area businesses. Now’s the time to reach out and support them,” he said. “Have an extra lunch or schedule a time to go shopping. Because after the flood waters go away, that’s really the time people will be assessing what happened. It’s time for the Quad-Cities to rally together and support each other, as we do best.”
Some businesses could be closed for months
For several months, Matthew Osborn has been filling the former N.O. Nelson Manufacturing building on 2nd Street in Davenport with custom, high-end lighting and furniture, preparing for the opening of his restaurant, The Half Nelson.
But Tuesday night, Osborn and his team were rushing to tear the restaurant apart, move furniture to higher ground, clear drains and stack sandbags.
“I was here when the wall broke. I was actually standing at the back door on the loading dock,” Osborn said. “I saw the water rushing as it came around the corner and filled River Drive. Next thing I know, there’s water all around me and I’m still standing on the ramp.”
Osborn considers himself somewhat lucky, as his restaurant, at 321 E. 2nd St., is at a higher elevation than the street. But, new custom-made furniture and wall trimmings have been partly underwater.
He was hoping to open the restaurant on Tuesday. But along with neighboring businesses in the downtown, The Half Nelson might not open its doors to the public for weeks. Some business owners expect it to take months before buildings are cleared and damage is assessed.
Brothers and co-owners Andrew and Peter Lopez also were hoping to open their by-the-slice New York style pizza restaurant, LoPiez, in the coming days. But with water encroaching, at 429 E. 3rd St., their plans also have been put on hold.
Some business owners have taken to Facebook to post updates and photos of standing water and employees frantically moving merchandise.
“At some point, I have to pull myself away from replying to the outpouring of support, even though it’s what’s keeping me positive at the moment,” managers of Ragged Records posted on Facebook.
--Sarah Ritter
Latest look at flooding across the Quad-Cities
Clinton County declared a disaster, opening up grant assistance for losses
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Clinton County Wednesday, which means county residents affected by flooding may be eligible to apply for individual grant assistance from the state to cover losses, according to a press release from Community Action of Eastern Iowa. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of flooding.
Certain qualifications must be met for each household. They must be in the disaster declaration area and meet income guidelines. Up to $5,000 is available per household, provided the income is at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines..
The grants can be used to cover home or car repairs, food and clothing replacement and the expense of temporary housing; receipts are required to seek reimbursement.
Applications will be accepted until June 14, or until all funding provided for the program has been expended.
Sewer plant is concern; mayor defends floodwall decision
Davenport's water pollution control plant, also known as the sewage treatment plant, is of critical concern right now, as it is reaching the point where — for the integrity of the plant — a gate may need to be closed to keep more sewage from coming in.
If that happens, sewer backup will occur, Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director said at a news briefing Wednesday morning at the Davenport police station.
"We are very close to closing that gate," she said. "Hopefully we don't have to." The gate did not close in 1993, but conditions may have changed since then, she said.
Also attending to briefing were Mayor Frank Klipsch, the city's fire and police chiefs and Dave Donovan, Scott County emergency management.
Peppered with questions about why Davenport doesn't have a floodwall, Klipsch steadfastly defended the city's decision, but said that the possibility "will be explored, definitely."
That is the responsible thing to do, he said.
But such a decision would not be made in a vacuum; many other entities such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would be involved. What happens to downstream neighbors as well as to the city's vaunted riverfront would have to be taken into consideration, he said.
He reiterated that while bad, the flooding is affecting only the small southeast corner of the downtown. "The city of Davenport is not under water." Also, this amount of flooding hasn't occurred in 26 years.
"Davenport is a resilient community," he said. "We have a beautiful riverfront," one of the gems of the world.
• The floodwaters in the downtown will have to recede by themselves, which may take two weeks to a month, depending on the weather.
• Residents and business people in the downtown were warned by city personnel about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that the temporary floodwall of Hesco barriers was in danger, and the breach occurred about 3:30 p.m.
• City personnel transported a total of 30 people out of the downtown floodwaters by boat.
• Along the temporary floodwall, the two areas of most concern were the 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue area and the Village of East Davenport. The latter is still holding.
• A total of three people stayed overnight in an emergency shelter.
• A multi-agency resource center is expected to be set up in Davenport in the near future that will be a one-stop shop for people needing help because of the flooding.
Buffalo: We're still sandbagging and standing watch
Buffalo still has a message for you: Please don't come here to gawk.
The city in southwest Scott County was floored by the higher-than-predicted crest, and while volunteers who will sandbag or stand watch are welcome, city officials ask others to stay away.
“Lots of the residents still need help, but we’ve had a good turnout with volunteers,” said Tanna Leonard, city clerk. “The residents were well-prepared for the 21-22 foot [crest], but when it got up to 23 feet -- we still need more bags.”
Scott County is using the bagging machine in town Wednesday, but Leonard said residents still need help, even if it is just to watch the walls, which is a 24/7 ordeal.
Highway 22 along the Mississippi is closed, and the east access into the city closed by 9:30 p.m.last night. Now, the only way in is Coonhunters Road off Highway 61.
Those who try to drive around or move barricades will be cited, city officials said on the Buffalo Facebook page.
“I know it seems like it’s not a big deal to drive through the water, but people don’t think about the wake they’re causing -- it can knock down a sandbag, and then you lose your whole house in minutes,” Leonard said.
In light of the flooding, Leonard said they were postponing the town’s weekend garage sales until the highway reopens. And she added road closures will make it difficult for emergency vehicles to respond quickly.
Volunteers should report to City Hall, 329 Dodge St. or call 563-381-2226. For more information, visit City of Buffalo on Facebook.
“We can always use volunteers somewhere,” Leonard said.
Firefighters battle floodwaters to put out garage fire in Bettendorf
Bettendorf firefighters battled several feet of floodwater before extinguishing a garage fire early Wednesday.
Firefighters were called at 1:20 a.m. to 24789 179th Street Place for a report of a structure fire.
Firefighters arrived to find the only access to the property was in a zodiac boat, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf.
A detached garage was fully-involved threatening the residence. The siding was melted on the side of the home so firefighters protected the home first then extinguished the garage fire. They did this standing in 4 feet of floodwater.
There were no injuries.
The occupants were referred to the American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities.
Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale Fire Departments were called in for mutual aid..
No damage cost at this time.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.