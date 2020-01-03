Latest: Emergency crews responding to train derailment in LeClaire

Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment in downtown LeClaire.
About 11 a.m. Friday, reports of a train derailment in LeClaire were reported to the Scott Emergency Communication Center.
A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site.
"There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. "It did flow into a kind of natural dyke formed when the tankers derailed and the substance did not spread.
"There's no greater threat to the environment or to people."
You have free articles remaining.
Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
"It might be a few days before we can figure out that damage and it might be a few days before people can get to their vehicles.," Amerine said.
There were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the incident.
Canadian Pacific Rail and emergency responders are on scene.
Individuals are being asked to avoid the downtown LeClaire area. US 67 is closed from Eagle Ridge Road to Territorial Road.
More details as they become available.
Quad-City Times