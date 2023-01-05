Latest list of Santa Fund donors

The following donations were inadvertently omitted from the first list of Santa Fund donors.
In loving memory of Maynard and Evelyn Minteer and Melody Luebke, From your family, $175
Anonymous, $100
Merry Christmas, From Jim & Liz Loveless, $100
In memory of Fred and Kay, Anonymous, $200
In memory of Ed and Beulah Mae, Anonymous, $200
In loving memory of my husband, Kenny Overton, by Sandy Overton, $50
In memory of John VandeWiele, by Barbara VandeWiele, $100
Shaun and Victoria Graves, $500
In loving memory of Ruth and Barry Cronin, From their family, $100
In memory of John and Rita Michaud, by John and Chris Hacker, $200
H.V. "Shorty" Almquist and Robert W. Wheelan Families, $100
In memory of Al and Nancy Roels, Richard and Karrie Roels, $100
In memory of the DeBacker family, Diane and Jim Champion $200
Tom and Jan DeSmet $50
ADDITIONAL DONATIONS
Ruth DeKezel, $30
In memory of Steve, Julie & Melanie, Lois Radovich, $100
Patricia & George Olson, $50
In memory of Ellen & Pat Miles, From Philip, $300
In memory of Steve Brunstrom, Anonymous, $50
For Kristine Jordan, by Joe Melton, $100
In memory of Rochelle Murray, by Jill Whiteside, $50
In memory of Barb Craft, by Sheryl Hanson, $100
In loving memory of Mr. & Mrs. Elmer Feldman, and Dorothy Feldman, From Stephanie, Jacalyn, Rikki, James, Denise, Madison, Austyn, William, and Cohen, $50
In loving memory of Pauline & Kenneth Crompton, From their children--Stephanie, Jacalyn, grandchildren--Rikki (James), Wade (Denise), and great grandchildren--Madison, Austyn, William, and Cohen, $50
In loving memory of Russel Hofer, From his loving wife-- Jacalyn, his children--Rikki (James), Wade (Denise), and grandchildren--Madison, Austyn, William, and Cohen, sister-in-law, Stephanie, and special friend, Martha, $50
WELCA (Women of the ELCA), $100
Thelma Egeberg, $240
In loving memory of Carolyn Bohl, from long-time friends, $150
In loving memory of Deloris Norris, C.L. France, M.D., and Annette France, by Joanne France-Silas, $50
Anonymous, $1,500
Susan Murphy, $100
Anonymous, $45
Dr. John K. Schmidt, by Mike and Deb McCaw, $100
Greg and Karla Johnson, $140
David and Tina Timmer, $50
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100
In memory of our mother, Alice Alfred, and grandfather, Fred Hillman, by Karen Wales and Colin Bream, $100
In memory of Lowell E. Lorenz and Alberta Lorenz Berthoud, Anonymous, $100
In memory of Chester & Julietta VanDe Velde, by Thomas VanDe Velde, $100
Ella Layer, $1,000
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100
In loving memory of Glen, Dena and Ray Parks, by Janet Parks, $25
In memory of Frank and Gladys Dumolien, by Janet Parks, $25
William Ward, $50
Lois Wehner, $50
Anonymous, $100
David and Sheree Rogers, $100
For all Veterans, by Gregory & Pamela Young, $100
From Tony and Judy, $25
In loving memory of Everly McGeehon, who did not see her first Christmas, Her Papa, $100
Charles and Janet Ronnebeck, $50
John and Donna Krebsbach, $100
Margie Delgado and Jason Baldwin, $100
In memory of my son, Jeff Creen, by Mom, $100
Donald and Katherine Healy, $100
Anonymous, $50
Jeff Schroeder, $50
From AJIJO, $300
Bonnie and Donald Ague, $200
In memory of loved ones, by Cindy Johnson, $100
Mary and Gary Maze, $150
In memory of Delmar Moore, by Gary Freers, $50
In memory of my 3 brothers: Bob, Jim and Jerry Nelms. All gone in 2022, by Nancy Desplinter, $300
Marlys and Daniel Unruh, $100
Linda Inch, $100
Anonymous, $50
In memory of the Two-by-Two Club of St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Island, by Anonymous, $100
"In loving memory of our parents Vivian Mae Panicucci, Janet and Casper May, and our grandparents Mary E. and Galeno Panicucci, Jemima and Alec Ewing", From Michele and Gordon Panicucci, $50
In loving memory of Bill Hillmer and Art Holmes, by Dorothy Hillmer, $50
In loving memory of my parents, Charles and Yvonne Simmons, by Amanda Englebert, $50
In memory of Loved Ones, by Terry and Connie Langston, $50
In memory of Jessica Housby, by Cathy Wannemacher, $200
TOTAL through Dec. 22, 2022: $24,120