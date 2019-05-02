What downtown Davenport businesses are closed?
With record flooding and a major breach infiltrating several blocks of Downtown Davenport, business and restaurant closings are inevitable. As of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, here are where Downtown Davenport businesses stand, according to Downtown Davenport Partnership.
Temporarily closed:
- Abernathy’s – 315 E. 2nd St.
- Antonella’s Pizzeria II – 421 W River Dr.
- Bad Boy’z RME – 131 W. 2nd St.
- Barrel House 211 – 211 E. 2nd St.
- Bix Society & Museum – 129 North Main St.
- Bootleg Hill Honey Meads – 321 E 2nd St.
- Bucktown Artists’ Market – 225 E. 2nd St.
- Cinnamon-N-Sage Healthy Cafe – 1115 W 2nd St Suite D
- Crafted QC – 217 E. 2nd St.
- Dress for Success Quad Cities – 311 E 2nd St.
- Dam View Inn – 410 E. 2nd St.
- EXIT Realty Fireside – 221 E 2nd St.
- Freight House Farmers’ Market – 421 W. River Dr. (Sunday’s Market has been moved to County Admin Building, 600 W. 4th St. on Saturday from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.)
- Fresh Deli by Nostalgia Farms – 421 W. River Dr.
- Front Street Brewery – 208 E. River Dr.
- Front Street Brewery Taproom – 421 W. River Dr.
- Great River Brewery – 332 E. 2nd St.
- Major Art & Hobby Center – 201 E. 2nd St.
- Ragged Records – 418 E. 2nd St.
- TAG Communications – 230 E 2nd St.
- Trash Can Annie Vintage Clothing 418 E. 2nd St
- The Diner – 421 W. River DriveThe Half Nelson – 321 E 2nd St.
- Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center – 301 E. 2nd St.
- Paradigm – 320 East 2nd St.
- Polished Hair Lounge QC – 735 Federal St. Suite 102
- QC Co-Lab – 627 W 2nd St.
- Roam – 210 E River Dr.
- Rubys – Beers, Bikes, Brats – 429 E 3rd St.
- Streets of Italy – Next to GRB – 322 E 2nd
Currently open:
- Antonella’s Restaurant – 112 W 3rd St.
- Analog Arcade Bar – 302 Brady St.
- Armored Gardens – 315 Pershing
- Rise Neighborhood Cafè – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Bix Bistro – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Blackhawk Bowl & Martini Lounge – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Blush Dress Shoppe – 320 Main St.
- Boozies Bar & Grill – 114 1/2 W. 3rd St.
- The Breakroom / The Office Bar & Lounge -116 W 3rd St.
- Cafe d’Marie, Davenport – 614 W. 5th St.
- Café One Eleven at the Radisson Quad City Plaza -111 E. 2nd St.
- Carriage Haus -312 W. 3rd St.
- Chocolate Manor – 110 E. 2nd St.
- Coffee Envie – 101 W 3rd St.
- Cru – 221 Brady St.
- Downtown Deli – Davenport – 330 N. Main St.
- Duck City Bistro – 115 E. 3rd St.
- Endless Brews – 310 Main St.
- Figge Art Museum Gift Shop – 225 W. 2nd St.
- Full Kit – 312 N. Main St.
- Gateway Pub -702 W. 3rd St.
- German American Heritage Center & Museum – 712 W. 2nd St.
- Kilkenny’s Pub / Limericks – 300 W. 3rd St.
- Macstavern Davenport – 316 W. Third
- Mantra Indian Cuisine & Spirits – 220 N. Harrison St.
- Me & Billy – 200 W. 3rd St.
- Neat Stuff – 320 Brady St.
- Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie – 314 N. Main St.
- The Phoenix of Davenport – 111 W. 2nd St.
- RAW -136 E 3rd St.
- Redband Coffee Company – 329 E. 4th St.
- Riverbend Retro – 520 W. 2nd St.
- Soi 3 – 102 E 3rd St.
- Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 303 W 3rd St.
- Sippis American Grill & Craft Beer – 406 W. 2nd St.
- SiS International Shop – Fair Trade – 108 E. 2nd St.
- Source Book Store – 232 W. 3rd St.
- Star Dog Gallery – 114 W. 3rd St.
- Stardust – 218 Iowa St.
- Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel – 304 E 3rd St.
- UP Skybar – 215 N. Main St.
- Urban Farmhouse – 224 West 3rd St.
- Viva Restaurant – 215 N. Main St.
- Van’s Pizza, Pub & Grill – Downtown Davenport – 217 Brady St.
- What A Gem Davenport – 218 W. 3rd St.
- Woodfire Grill – 131 W. 2nd St.
- The Key at Union Arcade – 229 Brady St.
Alex Salaverria, marketing specialist for Downtown Davenport Partnership, said they were working to keep the list updated as quickly as possible. She can be contacted at asalaverria@quadcitieschamber.com, to update business hours or closings.
If you are a business that has closed because of flooding, please email newsroom@qctimes.com to be added to the list.
LATEST: Mississippi tops 1993 mark of 22.63 feet
LATEST: The Quad-Cities has reached a Mississippi River crest of historic proportions. And it is expected to continue to rise.
Shortly before noon today the Mississippi reached a level of 22.64 feet breaking the 1993 mark of 22.63 feet.
The Mississippi River at RCKI2, The #QuadCities has a new preliminary all time record flood crest! 22.64' at 1150 AM Today, May 2nd 2019! This breaks the 1993 #GreatFlood record of 22.63' The river is still rising!— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 2, 2019
Updated forecast just issued for Mississippi at Rock Island. Still 22.7 feet this evening. Main change is a longer crest, with a slow fall starting Friday afternoon. Latest stage is 22.60 feet at 11 am, just under record of 22.63 feet in 1993.— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 2, 2019
"There is a high probability of a historic crest of 22.7 (feet) late this afternoon or early tonight," said Brian Pierce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
With more rain in the forecast for next week, the crest could climb again, Pierce said.
Historic Crests
Currently at 22.64 ft 05/02/2019
(1) 22.63 ft on 07/09/1993
(2) 22.48 ft on 04/28/1965
(3) 22.33 ft on 04/25/2001
(4) 22.00 ft on 03/10/1868
(5) 21.49 ft on 06/16/2008
(6) 20.90 ft on 07/04/2014
(7) 20.71 ft on 04/22/2011
(8) 19.66 ft on 04/20/1997
(9) 19.40 ft on 06/27/1892
(10) 19.30 ft on 04/26/1969
Buffalo family's house loses flood fight
Steve and Lynnette Teel's home on Buffalo's Front Street was still being protected by their wall of sandbags until early this morning.
"We had a breech in our front wall and then the back wall collapsed," their daughter Brittany Teel said by cell phone late this morning.
"We built a whole wall yesterday, but it didn't help," she said while shopping at Menard's for more supplies.
Teel said the family and volunteers have changed course from trying to hold back the water and protect their home to moving stuff out with boxes and plastic totes.
"This is the worst we've ever seen," she said, adding "The flooding in '08 wasn't this bad. It hasn't been this bad since 1993."
To help the water flow through the house, she said they busted out the basement windows and now water has reached the first floor.
She estimated her parents' house was one of the last few homes on Front Street to still have a sandbag wall standing until about 6:19 a.m. today when the first breach occurred.
"If anyone wants to help," Teel said.
Flood Fest benefit concert scheduled June 7 at RiverCenter
DAVENPORT – A flood-relief benefit concert, “Flood Fest,” is being planned for Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m. at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., in collaboration with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Moeller Nights, River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound RS.
The event performers and ticket prices are to be announced later, and all proceeds from the concert will support downtown Davenport recovery efforts.
“While the flooding has significantly impacted downtown Davenport businesses, I’m proud of how our Quad-Cities community has rallied to provide support,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber. “As we get to the recovery process, it will soon be time to help those who are rebuilding. This flood relief benefit concert is shaping up to be an epic show and provide all Quad Citizens the opportunity to support recovery efforts,”
Proceeds from the concert will be shared with Grow Quad Cities – Iowa, a nonprofit whose mission is to improve the general economic well-being of Scott County and the Iowa Quad Cities area. Donations are tax deductible per IRS guidelines.
Grow Quad Cities – Iowa also will serve as a fund for community members wishing to donate to help with flood recovery efforts. There are Grow Quad Cities funds for the Illinois and Iowa sides of the region, and they support the work of the chamber.
The nonprofit Downtown Davenport Partnership, focused on the strategic growth and beautification of historic downtown Davenport, will help determine fund distribution to those businesses in need.
Those unable to attend the June 7 concert or wishing to donate further may do so by mailing a check to:
Grow Quad Cities Fund – Iowa, 331 W. 3rd Street, Suite 100, Davenport, IA 52801.
The Quad Cities Community Foundation is accepting contributions to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, to support organizations meeting the needs of those impacted by flooding.
The fund was created in the fall of 2016 so the foundation could provide flexible support to ensure the survival of organizations serving people impacted by disasters—natural or man-made—who were vulnerable populations before the disaster occurred. You can donate at qccommunityfoundation.org.
Whitey's also is supporting businesses and residents affected by donating all proceeds from the sale of Mississippi Mud ice cream through May 17 to relief efforts. The ice cream was created after the 1993 flood.
Ripley Street and River Drive flood
