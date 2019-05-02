{{featured_button_text}}
050119-qct-flood-mm-003a.JPG

Members of the US Coast Guard travel through flood waters by boat near Pershing Ave. and Emerson Place Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

A collection of all our photos, videos from the Flood of 2019

Coast Guard assist in flooding
Video
web only

Coast Guard assist in flooding

  • Updated

Members of the US Coast Guard from the Rock Island Arsenal deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wed…

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags