LATEST: The Quad-Cities has reached a Mississippi River crest of historic proportions. And it is expected to continue to rise.
Shortly before noon today the Mississippi reached a level of 22.64 feet breaking the 1993 mark of 22.63 feet.
"There is a high probability of a historic crest of 22.7 (feet) late this afternoon or early tonight," said Brian Pierce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
With more rain in the forecast for next week, the crest could climb again, Pierce said.
Graphic shows floodwaters encroaching on the west side of downtown Davenport at 22 feet.
Contributed photo
Graphic shows floodwaters encroaching on the east side of downtown Davenport at 22 feet.
Contributed photo
Currently at 22.64 ft 05/02/2019
(1) 22.63 ft on 07/09/1993
(2) 22.48 ft on 04/28/1965
(3) 22.33 ft on 04/25/2001
(4) 22.00 ft on 03/10/1868
(5) 21.49 ft on 06/16/2008
(6) 20.90 ft on 07/04/2014
(7) 20.71 ft on 04/22/2011
(8) 19.66 ft on 04/20/1997
(9) 19.40 ft on 06/27/1892
(10) 19.30 ft on 04/26/1969
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-05.jpg
Michael Dawson, a resident of Campbell's Island, and his Labrador retriever "Buster Brown" rows to dry land during flooding on the island, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-03.jpg
Steve and Matt look over their pumps taking water out of backyards flooded, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Andalusia.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-02.jpg
A man navigates hoses, which are pumping floodwater from backyards on Wednesday in Andalusia.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-01.jpg
Steve works on turning a pump back on after if shut off suddenly while pumping flood water out of his backyard, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Andalusia.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-04.jpg
Michael Dawson, a resident of Campbell's Island, and his Labrador retriever "Buster Brown" rows to dry land during flooding on the island, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-10.jpg
Gary Diercks of, Gary's Garage, walks over to a car in his garage protected from flood waters with plastic, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Muscatine. Dierck's is fighting the flood waters around the clock to save his garage from damage.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-09.jpg
Gary Diercks of, Gary's Garage, looks down the road where flood water is rising to other business, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Muscatine. Dierck's is fighting the flood waters around the clock to save his garage from damage.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-06.jpg
George Johnson drinks a beer and looks out over the floodwaters consuming downtown Muscatine, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-07.jpg
Mark Diercks helps his fathers store, Gary's Garage, with make sure flood waters doesn't reach the store front, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Muscatine
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-08.jpg
Gary Diercks of, Gary's Garage, looks down the road where flood water is rising to other business, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Muscatine. Dierck's is fighting the flood waters around the clock to save his garage from damage.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-11.jpg
Mark Diercks shoves sand into sandbags to build a higher wall around his father's business, Gary's Garage, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Muscatine.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-12.jpg
Kayla Ulfig and her son Nick, of Milan look out over flooded waters off of 1st Street in Andalusia, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-13.jpg
Michael Dawson, a resident of Campbell's Island, and his Labrador retriever "Buster Brown" rows to dry land during flooding on the island, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-015
A City of Davenport work truck drives through flood waters on Flora Lane toward pumps working on the levee in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-014
Ben Petersen of Davenport stands at the front door of a family member’s home on Sunnyside Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was there to help his wife’s cousin get some of their belongings out of their home as water was just starting to come in the basement as of about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-013
Linton Rush of Davenport leans against a van looking at flooding just down the street from his home along Flora Lane in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-012
Zeus, a 4-year-old Pit Bull, roams the floodwaters on the sidewalk in front of his home in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-011
Dean Harris, a Garden Addition resident of 15 years, gives Zeus, a 4-year-old Pit Bull, a high-five in his front lawn in Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Harris said he had no plans to leave his home despite a small amount of water being pumped out of his basement. Zeus, Harris says, is his son’s dog but stays with him often to keep him company.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-010
Damen Hughes, front, and Kyle Wright of Wilton carry furniture out of a friend’s home on Sunnyside Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Residents Teresa Staggs and her husband Andrew Wiebel were trying to get their things into storage before going to stay with Staggs’ father. Wiebel is type one diabetic and had a kidney and pancreas transplant in mid March prompting the couple to want to get out of their home before floodwaters get any closer to them.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-009
Linton Rush of Davenport walks around the side of his home after getting his morning paper from the front door in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-008
A man walks down a flooded alley in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-007
A small bus painted half red and half yellow is seen resting in floodwaters on Flora Lane in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-006
Kyle Wright of Wilton loads belongings into a U-Haul van in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-005
A Ford F-150 pickup truck drives into the floodwaters on Garden Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-004
Heavenly Litty of Wilton walks out of the floodwaters on Sunnyside Avenue after retrieving litter that was floating down the block in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-003
A notice from the city of Davenport is seen on the front door of a home in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-002
Kyle Wright of Wilton steps from the back of a U-Haul van to dry land while helping a couple move furniture out of their home on Sunnyside Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Residents Teresa Staggs and her husband Andrew Wiebel were trying to get their things into storage before going to stay with Staggs’ father. Wiebel is type one diabetic and had a kidney and pancreas transplant in mid March prompting the couple to want to get out of their home before floodwaters get any closer to them.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-001
Stacie Wilkins of Davenport takes a break to smoke a cigarette on the front steps of her home on Orchard Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Wilkins was waiting on friends to come and help her prepare for more flooding in the event the levee protecting the neighborhood is breached.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-js-029
Volunteers in Buffalo shore up a levee around a house, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as Mississippi River levels continue to rise.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-028
Volunteers carry sand bags to help shore up a levee around a house, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Buffalo, IA.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-027
A man walks through flood waters carrying snacks and beer, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as flood waters fill 2nd Street in Buffalo.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-026
A woman carries pizza and snacks to a house in the flooded portion of Buffalo, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as Mississippi River levels are still on the rise.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-025
Buffalo Assistant Fire Chief Dave Kimes walks in Mississippi River flood waters near a pump, Wednesday May 1, 2019, along 2nd Street in Buffalo.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-024
Buffalo resident Troy Hass surveys the flooding situation, Wednesday May 1, 2019, in front of his house in Buffalo.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-023
Buffalo resident Troy Hass folds over more visqueen to keep the rising Mississippi River at bay, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his house in Buffalo.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-022
The remains of the levee wall that was breeched, Tuesday, is surrounded by the water, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in downtown Davenport. This is at the corner of Iowa and River Drive.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-021
A city employee uses the bucket of an end loader to reach pieces of debris, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, along Perry Street next to the Radisson Hotel.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-020
Pumps are working overtime, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as they pump water out of the Davenport Printing building along River Drive in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-019
Tulips bloom in the flood waters under the River Bandits sign along River Drive, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as river levels are still on the rise.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-018
Vehicles sit half submerged in flood waters along Floral Lane in the Garden Edition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as the water continues to rise.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-017
Employees with Sears Seating run more hoses from the pumps across S. Concord Street and down into the ditch, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in an effort to keep their parking lot clear of the flooding Mississippi River water.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-016
An employee with Sears Seating watches the pump as it clears water out of a parking lot at the business, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in an effort to keep it clear of the flooding Mississippi River water.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-015
Employees with Sears Seating add fuel to the pumps to keep them going, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in an effort to keep their parking lot clear of the flooding Mississippi River water.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-014
Employees with Sears Seating run more hoses from the pumps across S. Concord Street, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in an effort to keep their parking lot clear of the flooding Mississippi River water.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-013
Volunteers in Buffalo use a boat to deliver sand bags to a weak levee around a house, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as Mississippi River levels continue to rise., 2019.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-012
Volunteers in Buffalo carry sand bags to shore up a levee around a house, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as Mississippi River levels continue to rise.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-011
Buffalo resident Paul Schumaker ties sand bags after they are filled, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 along 2nd Street in Buffalo.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-010
Volunteer Michelle Younts helps transfer items of Nicole Tucker's house from a boat to a pickup, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as she moves things out of her flooded house in Buffalo.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-009
Brandon Tucker and Michelle Younts move items from a boat to a pickup truck, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as they help Nicole Tucker move things out of her flooded house.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-008
Buffalo Assistant Fire Chief Dave Kimes walks in flood waters, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, as residents behind him load up a boat with personal items after their house became flooded out.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-007
Buffalo resident Nicole Tucker removes belongings from her house and puts them in a boat to be taken to dry land, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after the sand bag levee around her house breeched, flooding her out.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-006
City workers and volunteers work hard to keep the water on 2nd Street, Wednesday May 1, 2019, after a levee breech on Tuesday caused the street to fill with water.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-005
Second Street in downtown Davenport has been lost to Mississippi River flood waters, Wednesday May 1, 2019, after a breech in the levee at Pershing and River Drive occurred on Tuesday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-004
A man is pushed in a boat across 2nd Street, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after a breech in the levee caused the street to flood.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-003
Volunteers work to shore up a sand bag levee, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at QC Co-Lab, The Quad-Cities Makerspace building, at Gaines and 2nd Streets in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-002
Flood waters fill 2nd Street on the west side of the Centennial Bridge, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, causing stores to close and suspending operations at the Post Office.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-js-001
Brandon Brooks walks along side a boat carrying Nicole Tucker and some of her belongings, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after her house flooded out, causing her to move to higher ground.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050119-qct-flood-ks-001
Davenport City Works crews were busy transporting sandbags by the dump truck load to various locations in downtown Davenport including on Iowa St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050119-qct-flood-ks-008
US Coast Guard (USCG) Boatswain's Mate First Class (BM1) Mack Parker, left watches as members of his team deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Parker stated his team would be available until 6:30 each day or until dark if needed to ferry residents to flooded buildings and businesses in the affected area in downtown Davenport.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050119-qct-flood-ks-002
Davenport City Works crews were busy transporting sandbags and HESCO barriers to various locations in downtown Davenport including on Iowa Street Wednesday.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050119-qct-flood-ks-003
Sandbags and HESCO barriers went up late Tuesday to protect the Stardust multi-purpose venue on Iowa St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050119-qct-flood-ks-004
Local residents wait for boat rides through flood water near the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050119-qct-flood-ks-005
A group of volunteers head out to help do clean up at the 1/2 Nelson restaurant on E 2nd St. after flooding in downtown Davenport Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050119-qct-flood-ks-006
Davenport City Works crews were busy transporting sandbags using a front end loader to various locations in downtown Davenport along E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050119-qct-flood-ks-007
US Coast Guard (USCG) Boatswain's Mate First Class (BM1) Mack Parker, left watches as members of his team deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Parker stated his team would be available until 6:30 each day or until dark if needed to ferry residents to flooded buildings and businesses in the affected area in downtown Davenport.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050119-qct-flood-ks-009
An umbrella sits in flood water at the intersection of Iowa and E 2nd Streets Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050119-qct-flood-ks-010
An individual paddles his kayak through flood waters at the intersection of Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050119-qct-aerial-001
Looking west from about Iowa Street over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport Wednesday. The HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community Tuesday afternoon.
BRAD WARD, FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-002
Looking west from about Iowa St. over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community Tuesday afternoon.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-003
Looking southwest from about Iowa St. over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community Tuesday afternoon.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-005
Looking west from about Iowa Street along 2nd Street over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport Wednesday. The HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community Tuesday afternoon.
BRAD WARD, FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-004
Looking west from about Iowa St. along 2nd St. over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community Tuesday afternoon.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-006
Looking down at the intersection of Pershing Ave and River Drive in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019. This is the area that the HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community Tuesday afternoon.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-007
Looking down at the intersection of Pershing Ave and River Drive in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019. This is the area that the HESCO barrier system that created the flood wall failed sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community Tuesday afternoon.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-008
Looking east from about Pershing Ave. along River Drive over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-009
Looking east from about Pershing Ave. along 2nd St. over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-010
Looking east from about Pershing Ave. along 2nd St. over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-011
Looking east from about Third St along River Drive over the flooded areas in Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-012
Looking east from about Third St along River Drive over the flooded areas in Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
050119-qct-aerial-013
Looking west from about Third St along River Drive over the Quad-City Times building in downtown Davenport, Iowa Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
BRAD WARD / FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES
bark flood two.jpg
Brad Bark moves a sandbag near his building on the corner of 2nd and Sycamore streets in downtown Muscatine where he operates Bark Chiropractic and Rehab Clinic and Point Above Properties.
MEREDITH ROEMERMAN, MUSCATINE JOURNAL
missipi brew flood.jpg
Water is pumped out of Missipi Brew on Tuesday following heavy rains. General Manager LeAnn Wienke said there are seven pumps working full time to clear the water.
MEREDITH ROEMERMAN, MUSCATINE JOURNAL
050119-qct-flood-mm-013a.JPG
US Coast Guard members assist Rose and Gwen Patton, of Rock Island, from the Bucktown Center For the Arts Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-mm-015a.JPG
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescue Rose and Gwen Patton, of Rock Island, from the Bucktown Center For the Arts, 225 E 2nd St., Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-mm-006a.JPG
US Coast Guard members take residents by boat through flood waters near Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-mm-014a.JPG
US Coast Guard members assist Rose and Gwen Patton, of Rock Island, from the Bucktown Center For the Arts Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-mm-016a.JPG
US Coast Guard members assist Rose and Gwen Patton, of Rock Island, from the Bucktown Center For the Arts Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-mm-011a.JPG
Two men look out at the floodwaters from the Mississippi River from the front windows of Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, 321 E 2nd St., May 1, 2018, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-mm-008a.JPG
Austin Fielder wades through floodwaters from the Mississippi River near Pershing Avenue and E. 2nd Street Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-mm-007a.JPG
US Coast Guard members take residents by boat through flood waters near Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-mm-010a.JPG
A member of the US Coast Guard helps a resident off the boat Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-mm-003a.JPG
Members of the US Coast Guard travel through flood waters by boat near Pershing Ave. and Emerson Place Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-mm-001a.JPG
Floodwaters from the Mississippi River engulf cars parked near the intersection of Pershing Avenue and E. 2nd Street Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-mm-002a.JPG
A journalist speaks on her phone while wading through shin-deep floodwaters from the Mississippi River Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-mm-005a.JPG
US Coast Guard members take residents by boat through flood waters near Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-mm-004a.JPG
A person holds his suitcase above his head as he prepares to have members of the US Coast Guard take him by boat to dry land near Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-016
Dandelions are seen affected by floodwaters in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-017
Stacie Wilkins of Davenport holds a copy of a notice she and other Garden Addition residents received from the City of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-018
Stacie Wilkins of Davenport is seen reflected in floodwaters on Orchard Avenue as she smokes a cigarette on her front steps in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-019
The back side of homes on Sunnyside Avenue are seen while looking down a flooded Flora Lane in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-020
Local resident Dean Harris stands with Zeus, a 4-year-old pit bull, as he takes a look at the floodwaters on Sunnyside Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-021
Dean Harris, a resident of the Garden Addition for 15 years, looks out over floodwaters on Sunnyside Avenue in Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Harris said he had no plans to leave his home despite a small amount of water being pumped out of his basement.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-022
Zeus, a 4-year-old pit bull, looks into the camera while standing in his yard keeping out of the floodwaters in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-023
Teresa Staggs takes a break from packing her and her husband’s belongings at their home on Sunnyside Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Staggs has lived at the home since October of 2018 and is moving out to get her husband, Andrew Wiebel, away from the floodwaters. He had a kidney and pancreas transplant in mid March as a part of complications from his type one diabetes.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-024
Ben Petersen of Davenport leans on the porch of a family member’s home talking to the neighbor about plans to get their belongings out of the respective homes in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-025
Stacie Wilkins of Davenport looks down Orchard Avenue at the floodwaters while waiting for help to come get furniture moved at her home in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-026
A residence is seen surrounded by floodwaters in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-027
Teresa Staggs looks on as friends and family help her and her husband pack up their belongings from their home in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-028
Damen Hughes of Wilton carries a box to a rented U-Haul van in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-029
Flooding is seen on an alley behind Sunnyside Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-030
A City of Davenport truck pushes through floodwaters on Flora Lane in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-031
John Coleman of Davenport leans against a van with his beer while outside his home looking at floodwaters on Flora Lane in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-032
Linton Rush of Davenport poses for a photo in front of the floodwaters in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-033
Floodwaters overrun Orchard Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-034
Damen Hughes, left, and Kyle Wright of Wilton take a break in the back of a rented U-Haul van in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-035
A small bus painted half red and half yellow is seen resting in floodwaters on Flora Lane in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-036
John Coleman of Davenport sips his beer while looking at floodwaters down Flora Lane from his driveway in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-037
Stacie Wilkins of Davenport comforts her two dogs at the front door of her home in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050119-qct-flood-aa-038
Floodwaters are seen down down Garden Avenue in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
