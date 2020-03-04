Latest: No injuries, limited fire damage to building on Moline's River Drive

UPDATE: The building is on the site of what was John Deere's home, Diann Moore, of the Moline Historical Preservation Society, said. Deere moved because of the factories in the area.

"It was a very dusty, dirty place to be in," she said.

After, Moline's post office was built there and the building served that purpose until a new post office was built , Moore said.

It has had several owners since then, Moore said.

"It's a very historic building," she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PREVIOUS STORY: A fire caused some damage to a building at 1800 River Drive in Moline at about noon Wednesday, but no injuries were reported.

According to Deputy Chief Steve Regenwether of the Moline Fire Department, a call reporting the fire came in at 11:50 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was coming from the roof.

The fire, which was limited to the roof, was extinguished quickly.

No damage estimate was available, but it was not expected to be significant.

Regenwether said the building apparently was vacant, but the utilities were on.