Latest: Police investigating fatal crash on I-74

LATEST: One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that happened Monday morning near Colona.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say a truck was traveling west on I-74 when the driver lost control and rolled into the ditch on the ramp from I-74 west.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp was shut down from approximately 8:15 to 10 a.m. for crash investigation and recovery.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

UPDATE: I-74 West ramp reopens after a crash at the big "X" this morning.

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a personal injury crash that the I-80 and I-280 interchange.

I-74 West to I-74 West ramp is currently shut down and Life Flight has been dispatched to the scene.

Expect traffic delays. Please avoid the area if possible.

